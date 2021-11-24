WASECA — GROVE P. BROWN, age 94, of Waseca, died on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Three Links Care Center in Northfield.
Born on October 17, 1927, in Waseca County, Minnesota. He was the son of Donald and Isabelle (Grove) Brown. Upon graduation from Waseca High School, Grove enlisted into the United States Army, later being assigned to the United States Air Force, serving in Texas and Japan. He was honorable discharged in 1947. Grove continued his education at the University of Wyoming and later at the University of Minnesota. Following his education, Grove returned to Waseca and joined his father and brothers at the Waseca Journal, where he was employed for 31 years. Grove was united in marriage to Carol Braun on October 8, 1955, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Freedom Township, Waseca County. Together they made their home in Waseca where he was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church, Sweet-Sommers VFW Post 1642 and Waseca American Legion Post 228.
Grove is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Carol of Waseca; two sons: Randy of Marco Island, FL, and Jonathan (Beth) of Naples, FL; grandchildren: Jessica and Julia; nieces, nephew, other relatives, and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents; son, Jason; brothers: James and Wayne "Bumps" Brown.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Waseca with Rev. Dr. Cary Larson officiating. Interment with military honors will be in Woodville Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Memorials are preferred to Christ the King Lutheran Church in Waseca.