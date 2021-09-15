Ronald Brey

NEW RICHLAND — RONALD LEO BREY, age 81, of rural New Richland, appeared before the judgement seat of Almighty God on September 13, 2021.
Born on March 9, 1940, in New Ulm to Norbert and Irene (Warta) Brey. He grew up on a farm by Lafayette. Ron was the last 8th grade graduate from District 53 country school. Shortly after his 17th birthday, he enlisted in the national guard and was honorably discharged from the US Army Reserves in 1963.
Following high school graduation from New Ulm Public in 1958, Ron went to Chicago where he worked full time and went to school full time. Following graduation for DeVry Technical Institute, he began working on missile bases in California, Washington State, and Kansas. In 1962, Ron returned to the area, working at E.F. Johnson in Waseca, later driving school bus, preparing income tax returns, and continued making music with his band. On May 29, 1965, Ron was united in marriage to Patricia Lang at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Lafayette, and together they were blessed with three children.
Ron sensed a call to ministry and began preparing for ministry through the Berean College of the Bible in January of 1992. On September 1, 1996, Ron began pastoring the Waseca Wesleyan Church. He was ordained on July 17, 2005, at Greater Life Tabernacle in Columbia Heights. He retired after 25 years at Waseca Wesleyan.
Ron is survived by his wife of 56 years, Pat; children: Rebecca (Dave Hussain) Brey, Matthew (Roxanne) Brey, and Rachel (Rob Barnett) Brey; eight grandchildren: Giselle and Maria Brey; Jeremy (Sarah) Brey, Amber and Nathan Brey; and Sydney Brey, Aubrey and Mackinsey Barnett. He is also survived by his three sisters: Judy Rathmann, Joan Berdan and Mickey (Dale) Witt; brother, Joe (Jody) Brey; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce; brother-in-law, Randy Berdan.
Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.
Funeral Service will be 10:30 AM on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Waseca Christian Assembly with Pastor Brad Wickersheim officiating.