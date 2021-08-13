WASECA — Thomas Kelly Selbach, age 73 of Waseca, MN died Thursday August 12, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Mankato.
Thomas requested a private service be held. Mankato Mortuary in charge of arrangements.
Thomas Kelly Selbach was born July 28, 1948 in Portage, Wisconsin to Albert "Ham" and Mary Louise (Kastner) Selbach. He was a railroad man for over 42 years. Tom was known as a kind and gentle man that enjoyed fishing, motorcycling, and most of all his grandchildren.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Deborah; daughter Sarah (Mathew) Kaether and their children, Natalie, Harper and Hadleigh all of Portage, Wisconsin; stepson, Bob; grandson, R.J. (Shelby); wonderful extended family and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Kenneth and Clayton.