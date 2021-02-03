Betty Jean Malling

PFUGERVILLE — Betty Jean (Tollefson) Malling age 76 of Pfugerville, Texas died suddenly and unexpectedly Sunday January 31, 2021.
Betty was born January 7, 1945 in Waseca, Minnesota to Arvid and Adalyne Tollefson. Betty was raised in Waseca where she attended Sacred Heart Catholic School, graduating with the class of 1963. While in High School she was very involved with all school activities and was mostly remembered as a High School Cheerleader. Following High School Betty furthered her education through college and graduated first with a nurse's degree, followed by earning a master's in administration. For the next five decades Betty worked in some capacity as a nurse or as a nurse's administrator. Her career took her to many destinations throughout the United States and each destination gave her a new chance to investigate that area and enjoy what it had to offer.
Betty loved life and would explore all options to enjoy each and every opportunity that was presented to her. Her quick wit and dry humor were unmatched. Betty's deep love was her family and in her most recent years she moved from Arizona to Texas to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. Her grandchildren truly were her pride and joy. Betty was so proud of her family and it took only a minute or so in any conversation with her for Betty to explain what each of the family members were doing and how proud she was of their accomplishments.
Betty is survived by her two children Rachel Malling Haller of Pfugerville, Texas, and Erik Malling of Cottonwood Heights, Utah; four grandchildren Noah Borman, Ayla Borman, Luke Malling and Annika Haller; brother Jerry (Karen)Tollefson.
Preceded in death by her parents; sister Judy Ann Tollefson, brother Randy Tollefson and brother Arvid Tollefson Jr.