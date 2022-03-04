WASECA — MARY ANN LANDKAMMER, age 81 of Waseca, passed away on the morning of Friday, March 4, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
Born in Sleepy Eye on September 19, 1940, Mary Ann was the daughter of Lawrence and Cecelia (Fromm) Johnson. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School in Sleepy Eye. On July 13, 1957, Mary Ann was married to Donald H. Landkammer at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye. As they raised their family together they moved through several communities, including St. James and Wells before making their home in Waseca. She was an employee of Brown Printing in Waseca for over 34 years, moving her way from the bindery to working as a scheduler in the main office before retiring. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Mary Ann is survived by three children, Dean (Kathy) Landkammer of Waterville, Julie (Scott) Armstrong of Alvaton, KY, and Carol (Jon) Rodd of Owatonna; six grandchildren, Kari Schumacher, Derik (Jeremy) Landkammer-Ely, Megan (Kevin) Malecha, Chris Neste and his special friend Amber Breyer, Ryan (Megan) Landkammer, and Samantha (Brandon) Studnicka; great-grandchildren, Daevyn, Auggie, Gabbi-Jo, Berklee, Bryndol, (Bowen is on the way), Audrey, Alex, Ava, Carter; six brothers, Tom (Holly) Johnson of CA, Richard (Karen) Johnson of Waseca, Frank (Dianna) Johnson of Waseca, John (Alice) Johnson of Plymouth, Mike (Brenda) Johnson of FL, and Tiny Johnson of Waseca; and one sister-in-law, Janice Johnson of Hastings. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one brother, Robert Johnson; and one sister-in-law, Emma Johnson.
A public visitation will be held from 12:00PM until 2:00PM on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will follow. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Waseca. Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca is handling the arrangements.