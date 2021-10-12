Linda Thornton

ALBERT LEA — Linda Marie (Piersol) Thornton, born June 17, 1951 and passed away on October 10th, 2022. Linda was born in Fargo, North Dakota. She was raised in Dilworth, MN and graduated from high school in 1968. She was united in marriage to Robert Thornton Sr. on May 17, 1975. Together, they raised their four children in Waseca, MN. Linda worked at Sacred Heart Parish for several years as the Food Service Director.
Above all else, Linda loved her kids and grandkids. She enjoyed having coffee with friends and visiting with anyone who would stop by the house. When her kids were growing up, Linda volunteered a lot of her free time at church and other activities.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Sylvia Piersol; Florence, special neighbor and some close friends.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Robert Sr, son Robert 'Allan' (Kim) of Fargo, ND; daughter Rochelle (Shayne) of Wells, MN; daughter Lisa (Jason) of Albert Lea; daughter Lacey, Lafayette, MN. Her grandkids are Shelton, Montgomery, Allen, Caitlin, Courtney, Maggie, Bryn, Kiera and Kayla. Two sisters, Diane and Gloria (Doug) and two brothers, Jim (Judy) and Perry. Numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Services were held at Sacred Heart Church on Friday October 15, 2021.