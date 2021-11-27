Lynn Draheim

WASECA — LYNN WESLEY DRAHEIM, age 91, of Waseca, died on November 24, 2021, at Foxdale in Waseca.
Born on February 1, 1930, to Jessie and Louise (Scholer) Draheim in Waseca. He was a farmer all of his life, first with his dad until there was an accident in 1964 then he farmed alone. To make extra money he vined peas for Birds Eye and worked at Cashmans Greenhouse in Owatonna. On March 21, 1967, Lynn was united in marriage to Florence Hultgren in Wells. At a young age, Lynn took up playing the violin, which he played for various groups. He sang in the church choir for over 50 years, he also sang for numerous weddings and funerals. Lynn loved flowers, arranging pieces for weddings and for church. He had a huge garden and spent many hours tending to it. He was in the service for three years in the late 50's where he ended up in Ft. Lewis, WA before being honorably discharged and coming home; it was a beautiful site. He was a lifelong member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Waseca where he was active on the church council.
Lynn is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Florence of Waseca; son: Mike (Deb) of Mankato; grandson, Jacob; twin granddaughters: Meghan and Kaitlin; sister, Bonnie Hanson of Wells; nephew, Steven (Linda) Hanson of Rochester; niece, Patti (Billy) Steiner of Mankato; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law: Robert Hanson.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the Third Street Chapel on Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca. Interment will follow in Woodville Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.