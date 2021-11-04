Virginia Collins

WASECA — VIRGINIA M. COLLINS, age 94 of Waseca died on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Lake Shore Inn in Waseca.
Born on November 24, 1926 in Waseca County, Minnesota, she was the daughter of Ewald and Marie (Trapp) Bethke. She graduated from Waseca High School in 1944. Virginia married Gerald "Jerry" Collins on September 9, 1946 in Waseca. She worked at The Style Shop in Waseca which she later owned and operated. Virginia later worked for Mishek's Cookbooks.
Virginia was an avid golfer and bridge player and was a good cook. She volunteered with the Waseca Area Hospice and loved politics. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca.
She is survived by one sister-in-law, Maureen Collins; nieces and nephews, Jan and Cecil Vaughn, Gary and Reva Bethke, Joe & Laura Bethke, Dennis Bethke, Darcy and Keith Barnes, Jody and Tim O'Connell, Michael Collins, Tim and Ruth Collins, Tom and Dina Collins, Christopher Collins, Leo Spies, Carol Sell, Mark and Kathy Collins, Barbara and Dan West, Anne Collins, and Richard Collins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers, Russell, Gordon and Lauren Bethke; two nephews, Jack Bethke and Jim Bethke; and niece, Linda Haigh.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, one hour before services at the church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waseca.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Hospice or Sacred Heart Endowment Fund.