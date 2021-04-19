WAHOO, NE — TERESA ANN SCHNEIDEWIND FYLSTRA, age 45, of Wahoo, Nebraska, passed away on February 24, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Teresa was born on February 26, 1975, to Ralph "Sonny" and Carol Schneidewind in Winona. She attended school in Waseca until the family moved to Des Moines. At this time Teresa and siblings were raised by their father and "Mom", Lori LaMont Schneidewind. Teresa graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1994.
Teresa married Matthew McCall in Des Moines. Together they had two children, William and Paula, before the marriage ended. Teresa recently married Roger Fylstra who preceded her in death.
Teresa loved to read. She always had a book with her wherever she was. Spending time with her five grandchildren was a big part of her life. She was a wonderful grandma and always had time to watch them. Teresa always cherished her trips back to Waseca which she always considered home.
She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and husband, Roger Fylstra.
She is survived by "Mom" Lori Schneidewind; brother, Roger Schneidewind; sister, Shelley (Gary) Grimm; children: William (Taylor) McCall, Paula McCall, and five grandchildren.
A small gathering of family and friends was held on March 7, 2021 at Pruss Nabity Funeral Home in Wahoo, Nebraska.