Arliss Ortloff

HUTCHINSON — Arliss M. Ortloff, age 90, of Hutchinson, MN, passed away on Wed., Sept. 14, 2022, at her home. Funeral Service was held Tues., Sept. 20, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with visitation starting at 10:00 am. Interment followed in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson, MN.
Arliss Mae Ortloff was born on October 22, 1931, at her grandparent's home in Ellsworth Township, MN. She was the daughter of Albert and Mabel (Mattsfield) Jorgensen. Arliss was baptized as an infant at her grandparent's home, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth on March 25, 1945, at Main Street Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She received her education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1949.
On November 14, 1951, Arliss was united in marriage to Orlin Ortloff at Main Street Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with three children, Dale, Deborah, and Sandra, 7 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren. Arliss and Orlin resided in Waseca, MN, and later moved near and to Hutchinson. They shared 70 years of marriage.
Arliss was employed as a secretary in various locations in Waseca, and retired in 1989 from St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waseca. Arliss and Orlin moved to Lake Washington in Darwin, Minnesota, in 1990, enjoyed retirement, traveling and moved to Hutchinson, Minnesota, in 2011.
Arliss enjoyed reading, gardening, baking, bowling, boating, fishing, and traveling. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.
Arliss is survived by her: Husband, Orlin Ortloff of Hutchinson, MN; Son, Dale Ortloff and his wife, Linda of Hutchinson, MN, Deborah Bloemke and her husband, Dan of Lakeville, MN, Sandra Dezell of Champlin MN; Grandchildren, Jason Ortloff, Ryan Ortloff, Shannon Kour, Joseph Bloemke, Dustin Ortloff, Ben Dezell, Kaelyn Dezell; Ten Great-grandchildren; Sister, Arlene Andersen of Shakopee, MN; Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arliss is preceded in death by her Parents, Albert and Mabel Jorgensen; Parents in Law, Andrew and Lillie Ortloff, Brother, Albert Jorgensen.
