Arliss Ortloff

HUTCHINSON — Arliss M. Ortloff, age 90, of Hutchinson, MN, passed away on Wed., Sept. 14, 2022, at her home. Funeral Service was held Tues., Sept. 20, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with visitation starting at 10:00 am. Interment followed in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson, MN.

