If there’s one thing that rests on Wasecans minds all year long, it’s business.

Itron

Itron will be closing its doors for good in Waseca at the end of 2024. The plan comes as the plant will look to “improve our global supply chain and increase efficiency in our business operations.” (File Photo/southernminn.com)
Team Waseca at Capitol

(From L to R): Carl Sonnenberg, Ann Fitch, Kari Wadd, Blair Nelson, Michael Johnson, John Petersburg, Brian Harguth, Randy Zimmerman and Alyssa Blowers stand at the state capitol where Waseca representatives argue to be included in the new bonding bill. (Photo courtesy of Randy Zimmerman)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments