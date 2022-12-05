Pizza farm

Workers at Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm set up for weekend orders during their limited winter hours. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Award win

Emily Knudson, left, and Bill Bartz, owners of Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm, won the Young Entrepreneur Award at the latest Chamber Award ceremony. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm, located just outside of Waseca, was the 2022 recipient of the Young Entrepreneur Award from the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce. The award recognizes the work put in by the husband/wife ownership duo of Bill Bartz and Emily Kundson.

Christmas display

Pleasant Grove has set up a Christmas display, which they encourage visitors to explore before picking up their pizzas. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Pizza Oven

The wood-burning pizza oven that Pleasant Grove cooks their pizzas in. The pizza farm is running limited hours during the winter. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

