A Waseca man is facing felony drug charges after people allegedly reported he was possibly selling drugs out of his vehicle at Clear Lake Park for roughly a year.
Logan Isaiah Maxon, 20, was charged last week in Waseca County District Court with three counts of felony drug possession, one count of misdemeanor possession of marijuana in a vehicle, and two petty misdemeanor charges for drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police were dispatched Nov. 9 to Clear Lake Park for report of suspicious activity involving a vehicle in the parking lot, where the vehicle would sit there for long periods of time and people would go in and out of the suspect vehicle. Reports state the activity has been going on for roughly a year.
Police made contact with the driver and identified him as Maxon, according to court documents. When asked if he had drugs in the vehicle, Maxon allegedly handed the officer a large black bag with marijuana inside. Police then reportedly searched the vehicle, locating 22 grams of marijuana and roughly 115 grams of marijuana wax, all in various containers and bags.
When asked why there were so many individual bags, Maxon reportedly said it was all for his personal use. Court records show when police said there was a witness that has seen people coming and going from Maxon’s vehicle, he admitted to giving marijuana to his friends in the past.
Maxon was a previous conviction for possession of drug paraphernalia, a petty misdemeanor, from 2021 in Waseca County.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 20.
