Bill Green may not be a name that many in the city of Waseca have heard, but his job may be one of the most important in keeping the community clean and attractive for businesses and residents.
Green is the planning and zoning coordinator for the city, but also serves as the code enforcement officer. This means when a property violates city ordinances, it’s Green’s job to go out and inspect it.
Pre-city involvement
Green’s job in code enforcement begins with a complaint.
For Waseca, city nuisance code is complaint based, as is about 70% of Minnesota cities, Green estimates. Someone calls, emails or comes into City Hall, and Green fields the information received.
According to him, the complaints can range from anything to inoperable vehicles in the yard, garbage sitting outside the house or grass that has become overgrown, the later of which Green estimates is about 60% of all complaints. According to city code, residential grass that is over 6 inches is in violation.
After getting a complaint, Green goes out to inspect the property as soon as possible.
“I normally go out and inspect the property in a few days, but tall grass complaints have the fastest response,” Green said.
The inspection consists of measuring grass and taking pictures of any violations on the property. And while Green inspects all properties that he gets a complaint on, he’s careful in judging whether or not the property is actually in violation.
“We need to be really careful, because on the one hand, there are rules that need to be observed, but on the other, we really don’t want to get into the business of telling people how to live their life,” Green said. “People are free to live how they choose, within reason.”
If Green determines that a property is in violation, he’ll send them a letter stating what the problem is and how long they have to fix it, which can range anywhere from 10 days for overgrown grass to two weeks for junk, cars or garbage. After the time period has passed, Green goes back out and inspects the property.
If it’s determined the problems were fixed, Green closes the complaint and moves on. If the problem isn’t fixed, or it looks like there has been progress made, but there are still problems, Green will send another letter giving another chance to address the issues.
It’s only after those two letters, and the weeks of time given to fix the issue, that the city begins to get involved. That process begins with the Waseca Police Department issuing a citation to the property owner.
City involvement
“Bill puts in a tremendous amount of effort, and he does a lot of invisible work … to resolve an issue before the police are involved. We only really get involved when the efforts to clean up have met a wall,” said Waseca Police Capt. Kris Markeson. “He’ll come to us with a complete timeline with pictures and everything. If there’s no success in getting the property owner to clean up the property, that’s when one of our officers will open a case and issue a citation.”
After the issuing of a citation, the property owner will have yet another chance to get their property back in line with city code. If that doesn’t happen, the property owner receives a letter and email, as well as a notice taped to their door, that they have been put on the consent agenda for the City Council to set a public hearing date.
Once the date is set, if the property is still in violation, the hearing will take place at an open meeting, with anyone wishing to speak being able to. After all comments have been made, the council will vote on whether or not to move forward to taking actions to get the property back into compliance.
Should the motion pass, Green said the property owner is notified that they have 30 days to bring their property in compliance, or the city will contract out the work to clean it with the owner billed for expenses. Lately, the Waseca City Council has had to deal with more instances of properties not being up to code.
“There’s been an increase over the last year, year and a half. I’ve been here for eight and a half years; the first six years, we had zero public hearings,” Green said.
Since May 17, there have been three cases of a public hearing being set related to a property violating code, with just one progressing to the public hearing actually being held.