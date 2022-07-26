Bill Green may not be a name that many in the city of Waseca have heard, but his job may be one of the most important in keeping the community clean and attractive for businesses and residents.

Green inspection

Bill Green, Waseca code enforcement officer, points out what makes a certain property in violation. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Property violation

Vehicles in the yard and overgrown grass are two types of violations that would cause a property to be declared a nuisance. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments