...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Watonwan, Steele, Waseca, Faribault, Freeborn, Blue
Earth, Martin, Brown, Nicollet and Redwood Counties.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
A Janesville woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly refused to pull over for police for speeding during her route home.
Korissa Deanne Meyering, 22, was charged last month in Waseca County District Court with one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, a felony. She is also facing three petty misdemeanor charges for speeding in a school zone, speeding and failing to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint, Janesville police observed on March 11 a vehicle speeding on North Main Street, obtaining a speed reading of 44 mph in a 30 mph zone. The officer reportedly activated her emergency lights and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
The driver, later identified as Meyering. continued south on Main without braking or attempting to pull to the side, according to the report. When the chase entered a school zone — posted at 15 mph when students are present — Meyering was allegedly traveling 38 mph with the after school care children present.
The chase eventually stopped when Meyering turned into a residence on the 600 block of West First Street, according to court documents. The officer arrested Meyering for fleeing, and allegedly told Meyering three times to stop pulling away her arm while she was being handcuffed. Meyering was then transported to the Waseca County Jail.
According to court documents, Meyering said during a Mirandized statement, when asked why she didn’t stop, that she was “just going to my house and it was right down the street.”
Her next court appearance is scheduled for May 24.