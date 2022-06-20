...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for
those working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This heat is resulting in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Woman charged after allegedly breaking into garage, consuming chocolate syrup
A Waseca woman has been charged after she allegedly broke into her neighbors’ garage and consumed chocolate syrup and cold beverages found in the fridge.
Rikki Madilynn Geier, 30, was charged Thursday in Waseca County District Court with second-degree burglary, a felony. The charge stems from an incident that took place shortly before midnight the night prior.
According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement responded to a residence at 160th Street in rural Waseca after the homeowners reported they could hear someone in their attached garage. The homeowners allegedly told law enforcement they believed the suspect was their neighbor, who they identified as Geier.
A Waseca officer made contact with Geier when he arrived on scene and she was exiting the garage, allegedly appearing to be under the influence of a mind-altering substance. Geier also had a large dog with her at the scene, according to the report.
The officer and a Waseca County deputy searched the garage and surrounding area and did not find additional suspects, but allegedly located an open bottle of chocolate syrup, a partially drank bottle of water and a can of V8 juice. Both beverages were still cold and appeared to come from the refrigerator in the utility room, according to court documents.
The homeowners reportedly confirmed the items belonged to them. Court records show the homeowners told law enforcement they were fearful during the incident because they did not know Geier’s intentions and could hear her trying to open the door that leads into their home from the garage.
Geier allegedly admitted to consuming the chocolate syrup and cold beverages.
Geier’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 1.