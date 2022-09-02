A St. Paul woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly refused to return a vehicle she borrowed from a Waseca resident.
Melanie Marie Campos, 37, was charged by summons Aug. 29 with felony theft of a motor vehicle. Court documents show the theft happened in the beginning of the month.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police were contact on Aug. 2 by the victim who stated he had loaned Campos a vehicle to help her attend a medical appointment, but when asked when she would bring the vehicle back she "kept making excuses."
The victim showed officers a text from Campos where she allegedly asked him to file a stolen vehicle report and an insurance claim, but to leave her name out of it. The victim reportedly said since then Campos has refused to talk to him or return the vehicle.
On Aug. 6, the victim met with police and filed a stolen vehicle report, stating Campos still will not communicate with him, according to the report. Campos allegedly told another party the vehicle was in Minneapolis. Court documents show the vehicle has an estimated value of $2,300.
As of Aug. 15, the vehicle had still not been returned to the victim, according to police.
Campos was also charged late last month in Rice County with mail theft, identity theft and receiving stolen property, all felonies. In that case, Campos and 35-year-old Johan Javier Laureano-Rosas, of Waseca, are wanted after they had been stopped in a stolen vehicle in July and law enforcement found dozens of pieces of mail and other suspected stolen property inside the vehicle.
The initial search allegedly found pieces of mail belonging to 13 different people from several different cities, including Waseca, Waterville, Morristown and Dundas. Checks, Social Security Cards, identification cards and debit cards belonging to several different people also allegedly were found.
A second search allegedly found more debit cards, diver’s licenses and three passports, all belonging to different people, as well as 15 more pieces of mail.
Campos' first court appearance for the stolen vehicle case is scheduled for Sept. 16.
