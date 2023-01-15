The longest running Sleigh and Cutter Festival in the country kicked off on Saturday with one of its more recent events that’s already a fan favorite.

Visitors to Farmamerica's Winter Charm on the Farm were treated to s'mores out by the campfire as part of the event. (Photo courtesy of Jenny Delnay)
People bundled up on the horse-drawn wagon ride at Charm on the Farm during the snowstorm in 2021. The team of horses took the participants around the Farmamerica site to see all of the buildings. (File photo/Southernminn.com)
Farmamerica's Winter Charm on the Farm welcomed over 100 people out to the event for snow shoeing, carriage rides and s'mores! (Photo courtesy of Jenny Delnay)
People of all ages were welcome to try their hand at sawing off a piece of a log, which would then be branded and given to the attendee. (Photo courtesy of Jenny Delnay)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

