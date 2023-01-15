People bundled up on the horse-drawn wagon ride at Charm on the Farm during the snowstorm in 2021. The team of horses took the participants around the Farmamerica site to see all of the buildings. (File photo/Southernminn.com)
The longest running Sleigh and Cutter Festival in the country kicked off on Saturday with one of its more recent events that’s already a fan favorite.
Winter Charm on the Farm, hosted by Farmamerica, has kicked off the festival every year for the past three years. Program Director Jenny Delnay said that the help they receive from the festival has really made the event special.
“This kicks off the Sleigh and Cutter Festival, and it’s a really fun community bonding event. Sleigh and Cutter helps sponsor us, so we bring in the horse-drawn carriage rides for that connection with them,” Delnay said.
Along with the carriage rides, the Winter Charm on the Farm event has snowshoeing, a logging saw, where the wood you cut is branded and given to you, s’mores by the campfire, sledding, and more. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Farmamerica will be hosting it again, at the same time, on Feb. 25.
“We always hold a January and a February event with this. Last year, we had to cancel our January date, because it was too cold, so I’m glad it’s supposed to be really nice this year,” Delnay said.
The event draws people from all around the Waseca area, and brings them together with the hope that they can partake in the fun learning experiences Farmamerica always offers, during a time when very little is happening out there.
“We close a lot of our exhibits for the most part in the winter, so there’s nothing really happening out here at this time,” Delnay said. “To my understanding, this event started with people wanting to do something for Christmas because of that. … They just wanted to do something to get open in the winter.”
Delnay said that, while the hope was to do a Christmas event, schedules for the staff and potential attendees just didn’t match up well around the holiday season. But, even if they couldn’t hold a Christmas event, they still wanted to bring a little winter joy to the area.
“It’s really easy to get stuck in your house and not explore as much in the winter. We couldn’t do a Christmas event, because everybody is busy during December, so we decided to balance that with this,” Delnay said.
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.