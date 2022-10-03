There are four candidates running for the mayor position in Waseca, none of which are current mayor Roy Srp, who announced in August that he wouldn't seek reelection.
The candidates are Gary Conrath, Randy Zimmerman, Matthew Petsinger and Kevin Chindlund. Chindlund did not respond to the questions before the publishing of this questionnaire.
The Waseca County News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
How are you connected with and/or involved in the Waseca community, and/or what local government experience do you have?
Gary Conrath: I have been connected to Waseca since infancy and raised my family here. I have held many different rolls within the community; eight years on the Waseca School Board, as the Fire Chief for 12 years and assistant chief for 15 years prior to that, on the Minnesota State Fire Board, and I have been part of the Waseca County Fair Board.
Randy Zimmerman: I was born and raised in Waseca, my family has been here since 1864, and I have lived here my whole life, raising my own family here, as well. I have been a local business owner for 22 years working with local contractors and developers. I coach softball, volleyball, and instruct with the Marching Jays program, and give private music lessons. I have served on my church council as Stewardship Chair, volunteered for almost all Waseca’s youth programs, Arena Board member for 10 years, committee member of Discover Waseca, and served on the Waseca Board of Education for 10 years, eight as board chair.
Matthew Petsinger: Through my family, my wife Becky and our three kids, and my businesses, we have sponsored community events and been active in the community. Here are a few ways I am involved: downtown business and residence, Sacred Heart School Board member, Chair of the nonprofit group That One Place Athletics, Active church member at Sacred Heart. Examples of community involvement: Hosting pictures with Santa, a chili cook off, and a margarita mingo [sic]. Local sponsorships: Marching Classic; Band Boosters; Blue Jay’s Bash; CubScouts [sic] which my wife serves as the Pac Committee Chairs; Waseca Art Center; Chamber Member; Waseca yearbook.
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Conrath: I love Waseca and want to give back to the city that has provided such great opportunities to me throughout my life. I would like property taxes to remain manageable, attract new businesses and help to revitalize existing properties as I helped in doing with the Public Safety building, fix existing infrastructure concerns and build new homes that will help continue Waseca’s progression into the future.
Zimmerman: I am running for Waseca mayor, because I believe in servant leadership, and I believe in the Waseca community. I believe I can provide the leadership Waseca needs for a prosperous and vibrant future. Most importantly, I truly care about Waseca’s success and quality of life, and I believe it is vital to provide opportunities for all citizens, young, old, and in between. My professional career has taught me to find solutions and solve problems efficiently. It has also taught me to collaborate with others and build positive relationships and partnerships. The most significant issues for Waseca that I would like to address are tax relief, planning, growth, partnerships, quality of life, and safety. All of which work hand in hand with each other.
Petsinger: You’re always told, if you want change get involved. I want to see Waseca and the people here grow and succeed. Issues which need addressed: Residential, commercial and economic growth and development, Waseca resident’s opportunities and experiences, An aging population, budget and fiscal responsibility.
What will you look to do to help bring new businesses into Waseca and to make sure the current businesses thrive?
Conrath: Trying to ensure that Waseca is as business friendly as we can be through the use of possible tax incentives allowable law, to provide the ease of opening a business with as little government interference as possible.
Zimmerman: To help bring new businesses into Waseca, we first must be ready for them and welcome them. Waseca has some buildings to fill, but we also need to be “shovel ready” for new development. This will take local investment and partnerships, along with pursuing available grants. For that to happen, mindsets must recognize the difference between costs and investments. Investments provide a return if they are planned properly. Infrastructure is crucial, along with incentives and an available workforce, which leads to available housing. New business and new housing should happen simultaneously. Regarding existing businesses thriving, I would like to propose incentives for property improvements, and I think there is an opportunity to work with the Waseca Chamber of Commerce in marketing our businesses and community.
Petsinger: As a Main Street Waseca business owner myself, I’m in a unique position to know what my business needs to succeed. We need to ask the question why businesses are leaving town? Or the reasons behind why businesses do open in Waseca. Is the city tracking either of these things? Businesses come and go without the city even knowing. As a resident and business owner I do everything I can to support new businesses which come to town. I try to introduce myself to and visit with business owners. That is what Waseca needs. In order to allow businesses to thrive, we need to listen to their concerns and address those concerns.
What change or development at the local government level is needed to best ensure Waseca's future growth?
Conrath: I feel that we may need to aggressively increase our forward thinking to seek areas that we can compete with our neighboring communities and their amenities, to sustain those amenities we already have, and attain new amenities to help aid progression of Waseca into the future. We can do this; we have been here before and we can do it again!
Zimmerman: In my opinion, the biggest change needed for Waseca’s future growth is, again, recognizing the difference between costs and investments, and focusing on five key areas: tax relief, or as I sometimes refer to as “tax dilution”, significant planning, positive partnerships, marketing, and expectations. Simply put, we need to plan for the future, with higher expectations for Waseca, and build positive partnerships with several stakeholders, and pound the pavement looking for opportunities, and don’t stop until we find them. Working with students and kids we most often teach them to try harder, and not to settle for mediocrity; well, our community shouldn’t either.
Petsinger: Better budget management would allow more resources for development opportunities when presented to the city. If a city isn’t growing, it’s dying. Waseca needs to create more opportunities for businesses and housing in town to grow. Incentives for businesses and developers to come to town will/could/can accomplish this.