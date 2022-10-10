Three candidates are running unopposed for three open Waseca County Board of Commissioners seats at the 2022 election.
In District 3, Blair Nelson is running; in District 4, DeAnne Malterer is running; and in District 5, Brad Krause is running.
The Waseca County News asked the candidates why they’re running, and their responses are recorded here. Nelson did not respond to the questions before the publishing of this article.
DeAnne (De) Malterer
Occupation: Commissioner (retired teacher and farmer)
Education: Bachelor’s degree from the University of MN – Morris in Education
Ward: Waseca County District 4
Brad Krause
Occupation: Farmer/District 5 commissioner
Education: Two-year ag business
How are you connected with and/or involved in the Waseca community, and/or what local government experience do you have?
Malterer: As a Waseca County native and have interacted with local government as a citizen, an educator, and a farmer, served on various boards at school and church. I served on the Waseca County Planning Commissioner for 16 years before running for Commissioner. I’ve been privileged to serve as District 4 Waseca County Commissioner for the last four years.
Krause: I have lived here my entire life, growing up on the family farm and continuing that tradition. I have been involved in school life and an active member of the local church for many years. I have also worked in the Farm Service Agency for a number of years before serving nine years on the board overlooking government programs and policy pertaining to our local area producers. I have also been involved in the Future Farmers of America, 4-H groups and many other community sponsored activities including the County Fair. I am currently working with our state legislators, as well as, Association of Minnesota Counties on issues that affect our constituents here in Waseca County.
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Malterer: I’m running to serve the citizens of the county, and to continue the work begun in my first term. While commissioners need to be knowledgeable and involved in all the duties of, and services provided by, counties, I’m especially engaged at local, state and federal levels in broadband and economic development, public health, health and human services, environmental and natural resources, and facilities management and planning. The goal is always to provide excellent service, planning for both short term and long-term needs, while maintaining a disciplined and conservative budget.
Krause: I am currently running again because I believe in an efficient and effective way of running our local government. It is important to keep the best interest of our constituents in the forefront of our decisions. There are no issues more important than others because each one is significant to someone. There are continuous challenges facing local government and our state of economic development. Therefore we need to do our best to understand the history and move forward in an effective way fiscally for Waseca County.