There are two candidates running unopposed for Waseca City Council and two more who are competing for the Ward 3 seat. There is also a special election to fill a vacant Ward 1 seat that was not included in this questionnaire.
The candidates running unopposed are Jeremy Conrath in Ward 1 and James Ebertowski in Ward 2. Chad Schlueter and Darren Arndt are both running for the Ward 3 Seat. The special election consists of Robert Tackett and Stacey Schroeder.
The Waseca County News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
How are you connected with and/or involved in the Waseca community, and/or what local government experience do you have?
Jeremy Conrath: I have currently served almost six years on city council. I have also served almost six years on the Discover Waseca Tourism Board and the Waseca Fire Relief Board. I was a Waseca Police Reserve for about nine years. I have been active with the Waseca County Snowmobile Trail Association for about fifteen years. I am a lifelong resident of the city of Waseca and I am very passionate about the success of Waseca.
James Ebertowski: I was born and raised in Waseca, graduating from WHS. I left town for college and moved back to town three years later. I was then an EMT and a Paramedic at North Memorial Health Ambulance prior to changing careers becoming an electrician. I truly enjoyed my time spent in EMS serving and caring for our community members alongside our Officers and Fire Department. I do not have any prior experience in government, although I look forward to serving the Waseca community again in a new capacity.
Darren Arndt: I have been a part of the Waseca community for over 35 years, during this time I have been involved with many different areas of it. This includes being a volunteer with the Waseca Public Schools, coaching different sports, signature volunteer for the Bond and Levy Committee and Water Park Committee. I have been a part of the Waseca Community Education, served as a Waseca Police Reservist, along with being on the Waseca County Free Fair Board. My local government experience includes the Planning Commission, Traffic Safety Board and being on the Waseca City Council for the past eight years.
Chad Schlueter: I have lived in Waseca for eight years. My oldest child attends Waseca public schools and participates in Waseca sports teams. My wife and I enjoy assisting with his school and leisure activities as we are able. Our neighborhood is close-knit and my family and I enjoy getting to know and build those bonds within our community. I have worked for sheriff’s departments as well as city police departments throughout my career and had the opportunity to observe the behind-the-scenes work of policy writing and implementation. Further, my time serving in the military gave me invaluable knowledge and experience in governance and leadership.
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Conrath: I think the biggest issues are to try and keep property taxes reasonable. I think the best way to do this is to add more houses and businesses to the community which is another top goal of mine which is growing the town. Another big issue we have made progress on but we need to do more is continue working on infrastructure, I am hoping we will one day no longer need to have discharges into Clear Lake when we have heavy rains. I think we are doing pretty well right now but I also want to make sure we continue to have excellent public safety!
Ebertowski: I have decided to run for City Council Ward 2 due to the continued and uniform complaints expressed by many including myself in the community about our taxes, housing options or availability and the lack of businesses moving into town or being able to grow to their full potential in our town.
Arndt: I am running for reelection because Waseca is a great community with small town pride with notable things happening. We have seen new businesses open up and present ones expand. There are a number of issues that the city faces that I want to address and keep working on such as the sanitary sewer backup, keeping the tax levies down while moving forward with future projects, and actively trying to recruit a grocery store. With any issues we have to use our tax dollars wisely, and research all the various funding sources to get the existing debt paid. We also need to play a key and active role in economic development because we need to keep current businesses and encourage development and growth.
Schlueter: I am running for council because I want to represent your views and be your voice. I want to take action that helps develop the future for our community, ensure its alignment with your values, and support the vision that you have for the future of your family, your business, and yourself. I have worked in law enforcement for several years serving other communities and now feel it is time to serve the community I live in. I have a young family and a genuine passion for this community, its people, and its success. As a parent of two, I can appreciate the importance of living in a community that is safe and affordable while offering the amenities young families require to thrive.
If you could add a new city ordinance or amend a current ordinance what would it be and why?
Conrath: Shortly after I got on the council, the city staff at the time recommended that all new homes built with a three-car garage have an angled driveway for the 3 rd stall to help prevent against too much water getting in the sanitary sewer system. This is a very small portion of concrete that I personally don’t think would make that much difference. I would like to see this ordinance changed as I have had a lot of feedback from citizens who are not in favor of it.
Ebertowski: One ordinance I would like to amend would be our public hearing ordinance. I would like to see it amended to allow a citizen who desires to speak, to be heard. Regardless of topic or agreement on the topic from the council members. I want the people of Waseca to have power in their voice knowing that they will be heard. After all, City Council Members are employees of the people.
Arndt: I would add a new city ordinance concerning Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) infused edibles and beverages. The sale of these products would have to follow the same licensing rules that current and new businesses have for Alcohol and Tobacco products that they sell. There would be licensing regulations and zoning restrictions containing how and where these products are sold. Current business owners would be grandfathered into the new ordinance. If a new ordinance isn’t added concerning THC infused products, people will go out of town to purchase them and then our city loses that sales tax revenue.
Schlueter: I would not add or amend city ordinances at this time.
If you had the ability to add one new business/industry/amenity to the city, what would it be and why?
Conrath: My first reaction to this question was a grocery store because it’s what we hear about the most on the city council. However, after I think about it a little more I would much rather have a big employer come in and fill up the old Brown Printing Building with 500 to 1000 good paying jobs. If this was to happen we would have more houses built, our city population would go up, and other businesses would come, hopefully a grocery store!
Ebertowski: Other than a grocery store I would like to see a manufacturing business come into town. Whether it is technology based or a company manufacturing large equipment, we have the space to be utilized. To have another company in town that would be able to employ more people, would be yet another reason for individuals to consider Waseca as a place to raise a family while working in town. Ultimately, growth of our town will help alleviate the tax burden on the citizens.
Arndt: If I had the ability to bring one new amenity to the city, it would be a grocery store. While the city has a big box retailer and gas stations that sell grocery products and other amenities, we need a store that focuses primarily on fresh, frozen and shelf-stable foods. A store that focuses on a small hometown feel and helps to bring competition to the other grocery product sellers in town to help keep food costs down. We need to have more options for just grocery-based stores, so that people want to stay in town shopping along with keeping the revenue local.
Schlueter: My vision is to bring jobs with affordable starting wages to Waseca. I am open to ideas for new industries or businesses, as long as the opportunities created outweigh any burden to residents. Whatever business will incentivize residents to plant roots locally, keep their business local, and will enable them to achieve a higher quality of life is the best fit for Waseca.