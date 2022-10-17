Minnesota's House District 23A is up for election this year, and there are two candidates running.
Incumbent Rep. Peggy Bennett, a Republican, is running to keep her seat against Mary Hinnenkamp, a member of the DFL.
The Waseca County News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
How are you connected with and/or involved in the community, and/or what government experience do you have?
Peggy Bennett: Consider my more than 750 past students as my “kids”; value my close circle of family and friends; active in my church and community; served as a volunteer working with struggling, disadvantaged, and trouble youth; proud gun owner and 2nd Amendment advocate. Served Albert Lea and neighboring communities as elementary school teacher for 33 years; leader at district and state levels, advocating for students and seeking to improve education; past adjunct professor for college graduate students; Albert Lea Area Schools’ 2011 Teacher of the Year and 2012 state semifinalist; currently serving my fourth term as Minnesota State Representative.
Mary Hinnenkamp: I have lived in Albert Lea over 40 years. My first job in Albert Lea was running a Freeborn County Community Action work program for adolescents helping them obtain and keep their first job. Next, I taught English at the Albert Lea Area Learning Center and later became the director. I spent the last five years of my teaching career at Fountain Centers Adolescent Program, a unit for kids recovering from addiction. My husband and I raised three children in Albert Lea and I have volunteered often. This is my first time running for public office.
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Bennett: I love people, and people should come before politics. I have over 750 “kids” – all those who have been in my elementary school classroom over my 33 years as a public-school teacher. Each one is special to me and matters to me. I want all my kids, and all Minnesotans, to be able to enjoy the America that has brought us the freedoms, the financial opportunities, and the many blessings that have been a part of this great country. Among the issues I view as incredibly important right now: education, public safety, the economy, and government reform. I want to be a part of getting to and fixing the root problems of issues to help give Minnesotans the opportunities they deserve.
Hinnenkamp: I’m running because when I was a teacher and director of the Albert Lea Area Learning Center, I worked with students who had gotten behind in work and credits, losing hope of graduating high school. I am concerned that many of our kids, after two years of COVID, are in the same situation, falling behind and losing hope. We need to invest in our kids by providing more academic help and mental health services. Our cities and counties are in need of infrastructure upgrades (waste treatment, roads and bridges, broadband). I support using some of the $9 billion projected surplus to meet our rural communities’ needs -and avoid increasing already high property taxes. I oppose tax cuts for the wealthy that the other party favors.
Do you believe there is an issue with rising crime in the state? What do you believe are the best ways to combat crime locally?
Bennett: No one should have to worry about getting hit by a stray bullet while barbecuing in their backyard or getting carjacked while driving down a city street. The people in many Minnesota cities feel abandoned with little law enforcement and are left to protect their homes and families themselves. With some politicians actively attempting to make it difficult for law abiding citizens to own and purchase guns, what will these people be left with? I support our police officers – not defunding the police. I am ready to support and vote for: a well-funded law enforcement to keep our communities safe; meaningful training and support for law enforcement personnel; stronger penalties to hold repeat and violent criminals accountable for their actions; city accountability for defunding police.
Hinnenkamp: I feel safe living in southern Minnesota and believe law enforcement does a good job of keeping us safe. Police presence often deters crime; our police are dedicated public servants who should get the resources they need to do their jobs. This includes being able to access professionals trained in mental health, addiction, and other crisis to supplement police in many of the difficult situations they respond to. Yes, there are parts of Minnesota where the crime rate is higher. I think officials representing those areas need to work to resolve their problems as they see fit. I want to represent District 23A and work hard to resolve challenges we have here: maintaining good schools, good jobs, good infrastructure, and opportunities for our young people.
The abortion topic seems central to many races in the state. What stance or policies would you like to see Minnesota adopt?
Bennett: As a former teacher, I don’t know how I can be anything but pro-life. How could I look into the eyes of my first graders and wonder which of them would choose not to be here? All would choose life. I support saving as many lives as possible. I cannot fathom that there are some who believe it’s OK to kill a baby in the womb up until it’s born — even after! All human life has value and potential, from conception to natural death. I want to help women. Every woman who walks into an abortion clinic should know there are options available … adoption, life assistance, etc. I will work to make those options possible and find agreement to save as many babies as possible.
Hinnenkamp: I support reproductive rights for women and their families. I am a woman who gave birth to twin sons, had a miscarriage, and then adopted our daughter. Each of these experiences has profoundly changed me. When I miscarried, my doctor counseled me in my grief, and gave me the medical help I needed. If Minnesota becomes a state where reproductive services are curtailed and abortion is illegal, any woman having a miscarriage might not get the help that I so badly needed. She may fear seeking medical help, or face questioning by authorities. If our goal is reducing abortions, support women and families with access to contraception, affordable daycare, paid family leave, a living wage. This is the pro-woman, pro-family, pro-life approach that I support.