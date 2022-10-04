There are four open positions on the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school board, with five candidates running.
The candidates running this year are Katie Cahill, Sherri Daschner, Joanie Olson and Kevin Born. Lauren Tester is also running, but did not respond to questions.
The Waseca County News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
How are you connected with and/or involved in the Janesville community, and/or what local government experience do you have?
Katie Cahill: Over 20 years ago, I moved to Janesville and I am proud to call it home. I have two sons that currently attend JWP and a recent graduate. For the past six years, I have been on the school board. From my volunteer experience with the Bulldog Backers to our annual Hay Daze celebration, as well as organizing fundraisers at St. Ann’s, Trinity and Rotary, I’m passionate about supporting the community and building an environment where students can thrive.
Sherri Daschner: I have been in the Janesville area for 20 years. I have been a Scouts BSA leader for 11 years and was appointed to the JWP School Board in March 2022. I have participated in the Bulldog Backers committee through JWP and currently work at South Central College, a part of Minnesota State Colleges and Universities. I am also part of Waseca County’s Community Emergency Response Team.
Joanie Olson: I grew up in Janesville and graduated from Janesville Waldorf Pemberton. My husband and I are blessed to raise our five children in the JWP school district which has such a remarkable staff of educators. I’ve been a lifelong member of St. Ann Catholic Church, helped out with various fundraising events as a Bulldog Backer and am involved in the youth basketball association. I’m a strong supporter of JWP and take pride in the district’s communities. Although I don’t have experience in local government, I’ve served in leadership roles during my career as an educator.
Kevin Born: I am a life long member of the Janesville Community and have served the community through many years of coaching baseball and basketball, serving as Vice President and President of Trinity Lutheran Church and School, and involvement in many other volunteer positions. I have been blessed with great mentors and opportunities in my job and I have been able to connect young adults with gifted contacts in various fields. I want everyone to feel supported to do great things, students and staff alike.
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Cahill: I am running for another term on the JWP school board to continue to advocate for our students and focus on improving academic performance. To achieve academic success, I believe our students need to have a sense of belonging, have the resources available to be successful and understand the purpose of their education. This means that I’ll continue to advocate for strong relationships between our students, teachers and staff, ensure extra support for students who need it and insist on providing our students effective curriculum at all levels and subject areas to best prepare them for their future.
Daschner: I want to share my time and talents that I have obtained from my job and volunteer experiences. Creating policies and procedures is essential for any entity’s success and effectiveness. It is most important when it affects the learning and growth of our children. As a board member, I will take input from all groups and weigh all the facts before making a decision.
Olson: I’m running for school board, because I have a genuine interest in education and the role it plays in developing our world’s most valuable resources, children. I want to do my part in establishing an atmosphere of community pride where we celebrate our children, support their endeavors, and promote a strong work ethic that will serve them throughout their lives. The focus of a school board is policy development and strong fiscal management and I will strive to do my best to represent the public in those areas.
Born: I have a passion for students and kids of all ages. I want to see them realize the opportunities that are before them and help them achieve their version of success. I have been vocal about our need to focus on academic success for our students while supporting experiential learning and skills based training. Our math and reading proficiency scores need a substantial amount of work. Athletics has also been an issue for us and needs strong leadership to build a long term and enduring program.
How will you handle concerns from parents over controversial subjects?
Cahill: I would like parents, guardians, teachers, and students to know they can reach out to me with concerns. Last year, I helped in implementing our new complaint policy and complaint form as another way for people to voice their concerns. In some circumstances, escalation to our superintendent or other school administrators is required. They generally have the resources to find solutions for most issues. If there’s a concern that needs more attention from the board, we partner with our administration to gather as much information as we can and work toward finding a solution that is satisfactory to all parties involved.
Daschner: I would help educate the parents and community on who to talk to when issues arise. There are processes in place to help protect our students. If any of these steps are skipped, the necessary people are not informed, resulting in an unhealthy experience for the student and the parents.
Olson: I will be open minded, willing to listen, and engage in conversations that are within the scope of the duties of a school board member. If there are concerns brought to my attention that aren’t pertaining to budget or board policies then I will direct the concerned community member to the proper school personnel who I am confident are qualified and equipped to address the concern. I believe that it is important to adhere to the chain of command that has been established by the school district.
Born: My approach to this area will be to listen first and then be clear and transparent about where I stand on those types of issues. Every issue is important to someone, but I believe our role as School Board members is to represent the majority of students while doing our best to treat every person as an individual.
What new program(s) would you like to see the school offer?
Cahill: My primary goal is to prepare our students for their future. I want all students to graduate with confidence, equipped with the skills they learned throughout their time at JWP both in the classroom and through extracurriculars. I believe this can be fostered by building positive relationships with our teachers, coaches, staff and fellow students. I will continue to advocate for improvements to our advisory program, where each high school student is assigned a teacher that can provide encouragement and mentorship. I also will encourage our district to invite guest speakers and utilize other resources that address relationship building and belonging, student safety, and college and career readiness.
Daschner: Our rapidly changing world must help our students prepare for what happens after high school. We need to keep pace with the latest technology, equipment, and skills to ensure our students have what they need to enter college or the workforce. Providing our teachers with the skills, professional development, and resources is one of the ways to accomplish this.
Olson: It is my hope that there are always programs offered and support provided so that all students have an opportunity to pursue their interests and be successful. I believe that program development and implementation is something that I would look to district administration for guidance; the staff and administrators are best equipped for making those determinations. Ultimately, the administration would make recommendations for new programs to the board of education who would then determine if it fit within the adopted budget of the school district.
Born: I have had two kids graduate from JWP in the last few years and a resounding theme from their classmates is not feeling prepared for their future. Regardless of path, we need to do better at providing real world support for their next steps into the work force, vocational/technical school or college. Therefore, I would like to see us offer a more robust offering of career planning and support for all students.