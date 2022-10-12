There are two open positions on the Janesville City Council this year, with three candidates to choose from.
This year, the candidates running for Janesville Council are Daniel Frenk, Melissa Kopachek and Ivan Mass.
The Waseca County News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here. Mass did not respond to the questions before the publishing of this article.
How are you connected with and/or involved in the Janesville community, and/or what local government experience do you have?
Melissa Kopachek: As a JWP graduate, Janesville has been apart of me most of my life. My kids go to school here and we’ve called this great community our home for nearly a decade. In 2018 I was fortunate to have been elected to represent our wonderful city as a City Council Member. Representing our community has brought amazing opportunities as well. I’ve been apart of the EDA to help businesses succeed, helped reinstate the Golf Board which has alleviated the tax burdens on our residents, and am able to all around utilize my platforms to ensure our community members come first. The last four years have been fulfilling and I’m hopeful to continue representing this great city.
Daniel Frenk: My family and I moved to Janesville 6 years ago. I have 2 kids, soon to be 3, which attend JWP schools. We are members of Trinity Lutheran Church where I am also on the Board of Stewardship. We enjoy attending the different events that are held in Janesville. I have never held a position in local government, however, I have always followed what is being done and this is why I am running at this time.
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Kopachek: I’m running again because I want to continue to play a role in our community’s success. I feel I represent a different demographic that has often been underrepresented or non-existent in our local government. I’m not afraid to speak up for what is right. I listen to our members and their solutions. The Janesville City Council has historically been made up of likeminded individuals, and I feel I break that up. A few issues or topics coming into play that I want to assist with include the new streets projects agenda, the safe routes implementation, and the moratorium on the sale of THC products.
Frenk: I am running for City Council to make the town my family and I live in better for everyone. I want to make sure that money is spent the correct way, and when money is spent I want the public to know how and why it was. I want the town to be able to acquire land to build a building for special events and for activities during the winter months. As of now the town has nothing for kids, and young adults to do inside during the winter months.
How would you work to keep the city’s tax levy manageable?
Kopachek: I would continue to ensure the boards overseeing our tax levies are successful by means of reporting at all council meetings & increasing public accessibility so that our council meetings are always available at our finger tips. An informed community is important. They hold us (local government and staff) accountable which in turn, ensures good representation at the helm and in turn, a manageable tax levy. Our tax levies cannot be manageable with poor representation that doesn’t listen to its members or has the best interest of our residents in mind.
Frenk: The hard part when dealing with a tax levy is going through all of the different department’s financial listings and seeing what they want to do with their budget. One must look at these numbers and make the decision if what they have listed is really needed at this time. We cannot just say yes to everything anymore. We have to be responsible with how we spend taxpayer’s money, and to be able to say no to certain items.
If you could add one new ordinance to the city, or amend an existing one, what would it be and why?
Kopachek: My concern at the moment isn’t necessarily an ordinance but rather an issue that has greatly impacted several communities and that is the lack of daycare. Our growing community, like many others, has scarce daycare availability. Whether it is state restrictions, little resourcing, poor funding, the modern-day parent is often left with little to no options for affordable daycare. As a mother of two, I know this struggle too well, and fear this issue will only worsen over time without community members and leaders working together to demand resolutions for this.
Frenk: One city ordinance that should be looked at has to deal with Chapter 116: Outdoor Music Events Regulations. This is because of the new amphitheater that is being built right now in the park by city hall. The sections that describe for outdoor music events that needs to be re-drafted. The section in question has to deal with parking off street. This is an issue because there is no parking lot for the park. I would also speak with residents about which ordinances they feel need to be added or re-drafted.