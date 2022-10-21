Two candidates will be named on the ballot in the race to represent the newly drawn Minnesota House District 19B.
Incumbent John Petersburg, R-Waseca, who currently represents House District 24A, is being challenged by Dr. Abdulahi Ali Osman, D-Owatonna. The two men are vying for the seat that represents the northern parts of Steele and Waseca counties, which was the result of redistricting following the 2020 Census data.
The People's Press asked the candidates where they stand on some important local and state topics. Osman did not respond to the questionnaire, but the responses from Petersburg are recorded here.
Background: In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the southern Minnesota community, and/or what local government experience do you have?
Preferred name: John Petersburg
Age: 70
Occupation: Retired Church Administrator
Education: BS: Public Administration, and Paralegal; minors in Business law , and Law Enforcement
Currently chair of the Waseca County Salvation Army, previously - school member of Claremont/Triton school board, board member of the Mn School Board's Assn, Treasurer of the SE MN Synod of ELCA,
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Petersburg: During my last 10 years I have accomplished a lot, including finally getting Highway 14 finished, but there is more to do. My hope is to continue serving this community and being the voice of this district in St Paul
What role do you see the state playing in addressing the workforce shortage in southern Minnesota?
Petersburg: We need to continue to work with DEED and other agencies/organizations to educate and train employees. We also need to incentivize people to get them back to work.
What will be your approach to balancing the state budget in terms of reducing spending and/or raising taxes and fees?
Petersburg: With recurring major surpluses and the state budget growing at double the rate of the voter's income, it seems to me that we are collecting too much and should be reducing the tax burdens. THis will leave more in people's pockets and will continue to stimulate the economy. We can balance the budget without collecting more.
