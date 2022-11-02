Waseca County residents are able to join others across the country in voting on Election Day (or before) for their preferred candidates in a number of local, state and federal races.
The federal race for Waseca County voters is United State Representative in the 1st Congressional District. The candidates include incumbent Republican Brad Finstad, Democrat Jeff Ettinger, Grassroots Legalize Cannabis Now’s Brian Abrahamson, and Legal Marijuana Now’s Richard Reisdforf.
At the state level, Gov. Tim Walz, running with Peggy Flanagan, is aiming to keep his spot against Republican challenger Scott Jensen, running with Matt Birk. Other candidates include Steve Patterson and Matt Huff with Grassroots Legalize Cannabis Now, James McCaskel and David Sandbeck with Legal Marijuana Now, Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter with Independence Alliance, and Gabrielle Prosser and Kevin Dwire with Socialist Workers.
In the secretary of state race, Democrat incumbent Steve Simon is up against Republican Kim Crockett. For state auditor, Democrat incumbent Julie Blaha is running against Republican Ryan Wilson. For attorney general, Democrat incumbent Keith Ellison is running against Republican challenger Jim Schultz.
In the race for Minnesota Senate District 19, Republican incumbent John Jasinski is running against challenger Democrat Kate Falvey. And in the Minnesota House District 19B race, Republican incumbent John Petersburg is up against Democrat Abdulahi Ali Osman.
At the county level, Trevor Kanewischer is running against Jay Dulas for sheriff. Incumbent Rachel Cornelius is running against Brenda Miller for attorney. Brad Krause is running unopposed for the commissioner seat in District 5.
In Waseca, four are running to replace the departing Roy Srp as mayor: Matthew Petsinger, Gary Conrath, Randy Zimmerman and Kevin Chindlund. In the City Council Ward 1 regular election, Jeremy Conrath is running unopposed. In the Ward 1 special election, Robert Tackett and Stacey Schroeder are running. And for Waseca School Board, Scott Deml, Jonathan Michels, Charles Priebe, Dave Dunn, Alyssa Bowers, Andrew Isker, Theron Kruger and Robert Dickerson are running for four spots.
In Janesville, Andrew Arnoldt is running unopposed. For City Council, Ivan Maas, Danel Frenk and Melissa Kopachek are running. And for the JWP School Board, Lauren Tester, Joan Olson, Kevin Born, Sherri Daschner and Katie Cahill are running four four seats in the regular election, while Tim Burke is running for a seat through the special election.
In New Richland, Christina Petsinger and Chad Neitzel are running for mayor. For City Council, Loren Skelton, Robert Delafosse and Jason Casey are running. And for New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva School Board, Amy Ihrke, Pat Theuer, Aaron Phillips, Richard Schultz and Rich Muller are running for four spots.
Find your polling place at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us. Those interested in voting early, should check co.waseca.mn.us/110/Elections for more information.
