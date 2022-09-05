A Waseca tradition dating back almost 20 years will be no more.
Citing an inability to recruit enough volunteers to staff the event, Waseca’s Sinister Forest has been permanently canceled, according to a post on its Facebook page.
“Volunteering is always a struggle. A lot of people tend to have the mentality that we should be paid for what we do, and it’s hard to find individuals who are willing to put forth the time and attention that needs to be put forth,” Nikki Bakken said.
Bakken was described as the head of staffing for Lost in the Dark, which is the organization that ran Waseca’s Sinister Forest.
Steve Bakken, the executive director of Lost in the Dark, said the organization traces its roots back to the old haunted corn maze at Farmamerica, which began in 2004. Steve joined the organization in 2005, and he was eventually asked to take over the event. In 2017, Farmamerica began to rebrand, and the future of the corn maze was up in the air.
“Farmamerica wanted to make agriculture and things related to agriculture fun and accessible to everyone, and the idea of a corn field being a place crawling with monsters and chainsaw-wielders just didn’t mesh with that,” Steve said.
Steve said the decision to split from Farmamerica was one both Lost in the Dark and Farmamerica came to mutually, and it was then that the Bakkens began looking for a new location.
“When we announced that we weren’t doing the corn maze, the community came out and said that we needed to do something, and all the volunteers from there wanted to do something else,” Steve said.
After that, he called then-Waseca City Manager Danny Lenz, and they began brainstorming where Lost in the Dark could go. Steve said the idea to move the event to Maplewood Park was Lenz’s.
From 2017 until 2019, Lost in the Forest ran its primary event, which they were calling Sinister Forest, to a great response from the community.
“It was amazing. We were pulling people from the cities, Blue Earth, Wisconsin and Iowa. Churches would send buses of people. The amount of people that would come out was just crazy,” Nikki said. Steve added that he estimated the event saw an average of 2,000 people a year.
In 2020 and 2021, the Sinister Forest was postponed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With work for the event often starting in April or May, the Bakkens were unsure of what the landscape would look like in 2021, and so they decided to mark 2022 as the big return year. Unfortunately, Lost in the Dark saw trouble with recruitment.
“You need about 50 to 60 people to put this event together … from scarers to security to people willing to set up and take down, it’s tremendous,” Steve said. “In those two years when we were closed, our normal volunteers had found something else to take up their time in the fall … which I understand.”
Nikki said that, while there were always groups that were good and willing to help come volunteer (she named the Waseca Drama Club and former volunteers from the corn maze days as two examples), between people graduating and leaving the city, it became harder to find people to staff the event. Steve noted, on the topic of people wanting to be paid for volunteer work, that Lost in the Dark was not able to pay their volunteers, because they were not an employer.
Eventually, the decision was made to shut the event down, instead of offering a subpar version.
“When you have people coming from as far away as they are, you want to give them what they paid for,” Steve said. “I’d rather not hold the event than have 2,000 people feeling like we ripped them off.”
The Bakkens said that, while there are aspects of the work that they won’t miss, they’ll miss hosting the event every year.
“It’s really the ending of an era. Our son is 18, and it was a big thing for him and his friends, they loved scaring,” Nikki said.
“It’s sad, and it’s depressing,” Steve said, adding that he still feels sad every time he feels a chainsaw fire up. “I feel terrible, and I feel guilty telling people that it’s not going to happen. I see people on Facebook talking about how excited they are, or that their kid is looking forward to scaring, and I feel terrible. I’m going to miss it.”
The Bakkens said the proverbial book isn’t necessarily closed on Lost in the Dark or Sinister Forest, though, and that if the right opportunity arises and there’s a big push from the community and volunteers, they would consider bringing the event back.
“If we had the staff, we would have run this forever,” Steve said. “We’re always going to keep our eyes open. … There’s a chance that this may come back from the dead.”