Temperatures upwards of 100 degrees didn’t stop a long-running Waseca community gathering from taking place.
Nite to Unite, Waseca’s community get together between fire department, law enforcement personnel, emergency medical responders and regular residents took place at the Waseca Water Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 2.
The Nite to Unite event not only gave residents free entry into the Waseca Water Park during the duration of the event, but also had a grill manned by the Waseca Fire Department with the hot dogs, buns and water donated by Kwik Trip and Morgan’s Meat Market, water games hosted by the Minnwest Junior Board, a food donation station for the Waseca Neighborhood Service Center, and a first come, first serve bike helmet giveaway through the Waseca Police Department, which also held a bike raffle for two bikes donated by Waseca Walmart at the end of the night.
Waseca’s Nite to Unite event is similar in scope and goal to other communities participation in the National Night Out program, to welcome the community to interact with their law enforcement and fire personnel in a positive light.
“Nite to Unite is a chance for police and fire to be out in our community and just get to know our neighbors. It’s been held in various locations throughout the years, but it’s been held at the water park for at least the last couple of years,” Penny Vought said. Vought is the director of public safety and police chief for Waseca.
The event was organized, in part thanks to the work of Waseca Patrol Officer Nick Wellman, who has helped organize the event since 2016. Wellman said Nite to Unite has been held at the water park for as long as he’s been organizing it, and that, while he can’t speak to why they initially switched, he’s found that utilizing the resources available at the water park can be the easiest choice.
“We have these amenities like the pool, and it’s nice on hot days like this for people to be able to come in, swim for free … and just connect with their neighbors,” Wellman said. “We’ve held it at Clear Lake Park in the past, but that’s required a little more planning. We’ve had to bring vendors in a lot of the time. We have the areas here where we don’t have to do that. We have the pool, so why not use it?”
For the law enforcement and fire officials there, the event is more than just a fun community party; it’s a chance for the community to come and interact with them positively and see that they’re just as much a part of the community as their neighbors.
“Nite to Unite is important, because it brings the community in and gives them a chance to meet fire and law enforcement personnel. It gives them a way to connect in a positive light that’s not on a bad day,” Wellman said.
Waseca County Sheriff Brad Milbrath echoed those sentiments, saying that the event gives the community a chance to see the officers in uniform in a happy environment. Vought agreed, saying that Nite to Unite shows community members that law enforcement officers are also members of the community.
“It gets to the idea of our community members meeting their law enforcement officers and city officials. We live here; we work here; we shop in this community and are residents of this community,” Vought said. “It’s a chance to meet one another in a positive light and not during a crisis.”