Temperatures upwards of 100 degrees didn’t stop a long-running Waseca community gathering from taking place.

Water Park

One of the features at Waseca's Nite to Unite event was free admission at the Waseca Water Park for everyone in attendance from 5-7. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Grilling

The Waseca Fire Department helped man the grill and hot dog station at Waseca's Nite to Unite, an event that aims to get the community, law enforcement and fire personnel together in a positive light. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Helmet giveaway

The Waseca Police Department gave helmets to families who showed up for their Nite to Unite event. Any leftover helmets will be available at the public safety office. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Water games

One of the stations at the Nite to Unite event was water games, hosted and presented by the Minnwest Junior Board. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Hot dog serving

Waseca's Nite to Unite event featured hot dogs and chips served by members of the Waseca Fire Department, with produce donated by Kwik Trip and Morgan's Meat Market. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.

