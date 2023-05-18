A 64-year-old Waseca woman was allegedly involved in a string of thefts from vehicles reported to the Waseca Police Department.
Stacey Evenson, 64, of Waseca, was charged on March 21 with one count of theft of movable property valued over $500 but under $1,001. Normally a gross misdemeanor conviction, the charge was elevated to a felony, since Evenson has a felony financial card transaction in the last five years.
According to the criminal complaint, the Waseca Police Department received a call about stolen property from a car in the parking lot of Mayo Clinic Health System-Waseca. The caller said that her daughter's backpack was stolen, which contained medical supplies for her daughter, as well as the caller's wallet, which contained about three debit and credit cards.
Upon learning about the theft, Mayo staff were instructed to check their cars, which is when one staff member found that their car was also broken into, with a backpack containing a laptop and a medical textbook stolen. Both of the victims admitted that their cars had been unlocked at the time of the theft.
A witness to the thefts gave a description to the officer on scene, which the officer recognized as being Evenson, according to the complaint. After a brief search, officers found Evenson outside Thrifty White Pharmacy. She reportedly denied being involved in the theft multiple times to the officers. While one officer was speaking to Evenson, another officer discovered some of the stolen property in a dumpster.
The complaint goes on to say that the officer on scene decided to arrest Evenson, who allegedly told him "It's at the Neighborhood Service Center." There, officers discovered a shopping cart containing the rest of the stolen items.
According to the criminal complaint, Evenson said that she was in the area of the theft, but that she'd simply discovered the shopping cart with the stolen items and had taken it. The complaint says that an officer drove the witness to the thefts, passing by Evenson while she was being interrogated by the police, and the witness reportedly identified Evenson as the suspect that was breaking into the cars.
Evenson was taken to the Waseca County Jail, where she was released on a conditional bail. She is set to have a review hearing at the Waseca County Courthouse on May 19 at 10:45 p.m.