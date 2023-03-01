Some big changes have taken hold of the Waseca theater landscape these past 12 months, and they all came to a head this weekend on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Desserts

The Waseca Drama Department put on their first ever “Dessert Theater” fundraiser on Sunday, providing sweets like cheesecake, brownies and cookies. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Grace and Anna

Anna Pollock, left, and Grace Lapides performed a rendition of The Highwaywomen’s “Crowded Table” to end the first annual Dessert Theater fundraiser. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Scene reading

Performers from the “four pillars” of Waseca performing arts — choir, band, theater and speech (pictured above) — staged performances at the Dessert Theater fundraiser. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Grace Lapides

Grace Lapides, a senior at Waseca High School, performs a piano solo with the jazz band at the Dessert Theater fundraiser. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Jazz Band

The Waseca jazz band kicked off the Dessert Theater fundraiser with music as guests came in and seated themselves. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
One Act

The Waseca High School theater performed the opening scene from their most recent one-act play, “How to Succeed at High School Without Really Trying”. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

