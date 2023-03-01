Some big changes have taken hold of the Waseca theater landscape these past 12 months, and they all came to a head this weekend on Sunday, Feb. 26.
The Waseca Drama Department, which recently incorporated as a 501c3 nonprofit this year, put on the first ever Dessert Theater fundraiser at Waseca Junior Senior High School at 6 p.m. Sunday. The event was put on in conjunction with the Waseca Drama Club, which was also formed during this school year.
Waseca Drama Department
“After ‘Legally Blonde,’ there was this great energy in the community around theater. I think there was a lot of excitement surrounding us bringing bigger and more well known shows to the Waseca community,” Anna Pollock said.
Pollock is the director at the high school and is also the executive director for the drama department. She said that, after the school performed its musical last year, she began asking Band Director Devon Lawrence about the band booster program and how they go about fundraising.
“I always assumed it was connected with the school, but once we had that conversation about it being its own nonprofit, I thought that we needed something like that for theater,” Pollock said.
So, over the summer, Pollock started the Board of Directors, putting together a combination of community leaders and parents of theater students. With herself leading it, she recruited her father, Chuck Pollock, Kris Lapides, Tracy Kopetzki, Karen Pfarr Anderson and Ann Fitch.
Along with the new nonprofit, the Department also organized the Waseca Drama Club to help get students more involved with the performing arts at the high school. Senior Grace Lapides, the current president, said that the goal was always to make theater more accessible.
“We had ITS [International Thespian Society], but we didn’t do a whole lot with it … and we wanted to have a space where students could be a part of the club without needing to be in all three productions,” Lapides said, adding that the experiment has worked in its early stages.
“I’m really passionate about making theater more accessible and making it more sought after in the school,” she added. “… For a while, our [audition] numbers were really low. But after ‘Legally Blonde,’ we’ve seen a lot more people coming in and wanting to be a part of theater.”
With that increase in interest, Lapides thought that it was important that the Drama Club be something that was Waseca-focused and brought attention to the needs and interests of the students locally.
“With ITS, you had to be an apprentice for a while, and then you could become a member, but you needed to have a certain number of hours and credits to become a member,” Lapides said. “This is Waseca specific. It’s tailored to what we think our school will get the most out of, and you don’t have to do anything to become a member besides showing up.”
Dessert Theater
As these new pillars came into place for Waseca theater, the question of fundraising came up. Pollock thought that a cool idea would be to put on a showcase of the performing arts for the community.
“We thought a dinner theater might be a little too ambitious for our first year, and eventually we came up with the idea for a dessert theater,” Pollock said.
The event featured a number of sweet treats — such as cheesecake, cookies and brownies — as attendees were treated to performances from what Pollock described as the “four pillars” of Waseca performing arts: band, choir, theater and speech.
“This was our first fundraiser as a Department … and bringing these pillars together is something that I don’t think has really been done before in Waseca, and so it was exciting to bring everyone together and provide desserts and a showcase to the community,” Pollock said.
Pollock and Lapides both agreed that nobody was sure what to expect from their first year, but that, in the end, it was a big success.
“I think it went super well. You’re never really sure what to expect in your first year, but it was so cool to see community members who don’t even necessarily have kids in theater come out just to support us,” Lapides said.
Lapides was also a performer in the showcase, playing piano with the jazz band and performing with the theater in their one-act show, “How to Succeed at High School Without Really Trying.” However, the part that meant the most to her was what closed the event, a performance that brought together the Drama Department and the Drama Club.
“My favorite part of the night was getting to sing with (Pollock). Anna has been a really huge mentor to me these last two years, and has really helped me with my theater journey,” Lapides said. “Since I’m not doing ‘Mamma Mia,’ it was a really nice send-off with her. She doesn’t sing a lot in public anymore, so it was really cool to get to do that with her.”