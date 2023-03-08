Waseca High School was well represented at the Minnesota All-State Choir and Band performances on Saturday, Feb. 18. On the band side, Waseca senior Ryan Leigh as well as juniors Hanna LaCroix and Addie Bomsta were chosen to perform at the concert. Seniors Lindsey Kopetzki and Cece Huttemier were selected to represent Waseca’s choir.

Cece and Lindsey

Lindsey Kopetzki and Cece Huttemier were selected to participate in Minnesota’s All-State choir ensemble on Feb. 18 after spending a week at a summer camp learning the music. (Photo courtesy of Waseca High School)
Hannah, Addie and Ryan

Hannah LaCroix (front left), Ryan Leigh (Back) and Addie Bomsta were all selected for Minnesota’s All-State concert band ensemble, who performed at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis on Feb. 18. (Photo courtesy of Waseca High School)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

