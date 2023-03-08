...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
Lindsey Kopetzki and Cece Huttemier were selected to participate in Minnesota’s All-State choir ensemble on Feb. 18 after spending a week at a summer camp learning the music. (Photo courtesy of Waseca High School)
Hannah LaCroix (front left), Ryan Leigh (Back) and Addie Bomsta were all selected for Minnesota’s All-State concert band ensemble, who performed at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis on Feb. 18. (Photo courtesy of Waseca High School)
Waseca High School was well represented at the Minnesota All-State Choir and Band performances on Saturday, Feb. 18. On the band side, Waseca senior Ryan Leigh as well as juniors Hanna LaCroix and Addie Bomsta were chosen to perform at the concert. Seniors Lindsey Kopetzki and Cece Huttemier were selected to represent Waseca’s choir.
Tim Delnay, the 8-12 choir director for Waseca, said that out of thousands of applicants, just 32 are selected for the choir ensemble that performed at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis. For Delnay, as well as High School Band Director Devon Lawrence, one of the biggest privileges of this performance is seeing the hard work of the students pay off.
“These individuals have been working for years and years, practicing their skills, to be able to perform at a high level like this,” Lawrence said. “In the summer, they get about a week to practice the pieces, but then in February they only get a day to really refresh their memories before performing.”
Schools were notified of the selected students last school year, around May Delnay said. Once they get the announcement, the directors are quick to share it with the students.
“Well Mr. Lawrence actually told the whole band before I found out,” Bomsta said, talking about how she found out she made All-State. “It was really nerve racking but also really exciting.”
After the school year ends, students spend a week at a camp to meet the other students in their ensembles and practice the music. The work can be rigorous, but considering the passion the students have, it’s exciting for them.
“There is a lot of outside work that goes into it. They expect you to come into the camp knowing the music you’re going to be playing,” Leigh said, adding that the experience could be intimidating because if you don’t know the music you’ll be “behind everyone else there.”
Even with all of that pressure, the students all agreed that they had a lot of fun at the camp, and that the connections they made were all the more meaningful because of the shared passion everyone had.
“It was really cool. You get to spend a week on a college campus without a lot of adults … it’s almost like you get your college experience,” Kopetzki said. “[Cece and I] ended up taking a walk with these other girls and the four of us just became really close. It’s cool to have that sort of relationship with these people.”
Following the summer camp, the students go back to their schools, where they wait for performance day. When the day comes, as daunting as it can be, the students said they’re mostly excited.
“[My favorite part] was seeing people who have the same passion for music and seeing them work as hard as they do,” LaCroix said.
“Once you start playing with the band this full sound, this sort of powerhouse and you’re all in it,” Leigh said. “When you release that last note the sound just echoes and you can’t get that experience anywhere else.”
For the directors, the ones who often mentor these students and see their growth over four years, the experience is just as rewarding.
“The most exciting thing for me is that you get to see these students who are passionate about what they do succeed and be a part of ensembles like that,” Lawrence said. “Students are a part of band and choir for a number of reasons … and it’s cool to get them in a group with that talent who perform at that level and see how proud of themselves they are.”
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.