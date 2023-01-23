A long running feature of Waseca’s Sleigh and Cutter Festival took place over the weekend, despite less than perfect weather.

SnoSecas Rider 1

Thirty-one riders took to the SnoSecas’ county trails this weekend as a part of the group’s annual ride on Saturday, Jan. 21. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
SnoSecas group

The SnoSecas snowmobile club will be hosting another snowmobile event for Sleigh and Cutter, this time for vintage snowmobiles, on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
SnoSecas rider 2

Riders went from Waseca to Pemberton to New Richland and over to Janesville before returning to the Waseca American Legion. The ride took over five hours to complete. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

SnoSecas rider 2

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

