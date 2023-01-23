A long running feature of Waseca’s Sleigh and Cutter Festival took place over the weekend, despite less than perfect weather.
Waseca’s SnoSecas club, a snowmobile club designed to help encourage people to get outside during the winter and explore all of the county’s trails, has been hosting a snowmobile ride “in some form or fashion” for over 20 years, according to Jake Sopkowiak. Sopkowiak is the treasurer for the group and has been organizing their events for a number of years now, and he points to this event as being the pinnacle of what the group is hoping to promote.
“This is an annual event, and we’re just trying to promote snowmobile enthusiasm in youth and in the general public in the area,” Sopkowiak said. “We’re just hoping people get out, have fun and enjoy the trails. The Waseca Trails Association grooms them, we just get to go out and enjoy them.”
The ride takes riders all around the county on trails that the group has specifically gotten permission to use. This year, the 31 riders who participated in the event went over to Pemberton for a stop at Jamie’s, where club members got a discount on a burger basket. Following that, they went up to New Richland and then over to Janesville, and then came back to Waseca.
“The trails were just groomed yesterday by the Trails Association, who went and got all the brush and debris off of them, so they should be great,” said Brad Schnepf, another member of SnoSecas.
Those trails are important to the club, and one thing they stress is the importance of their members treating them with respect, and staying on the trails instead of roaming off and disturbing crops or livestock.
“That’s how we lose trails, and then we’re stuck with riding in county ditches, which isn’t always very fun. We’d rather ride through farmer’s woods or along their fencelines where there’s more snow and scenery,” Sopkowiak said.
All-in-all, Sopkowiak and Schnepf, another member of SnoSecas, said that the ride would take “five to six hours at least”, but that people could drop off and turn around if they wanted to.
“There’s a lot of mist out right now, so the visibility is not great. … If people drop off then they drop off, not a big deal,” Sopkowiak said.
Just some of the 31 riders included members of the Waseca Trails Association, as well as members of the Waseca community, such as City Councilor Jeremy Conrath. The riders took off shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 and returned around 6 p.m.
The event is the second event in this year’s Sleigh and Cutter Festival, which was kicked off on Saturday, Jan. 14 with the Winter Charm on the Farm event out at Farmamerica. For Schnepf, the relationship between the group and the Sleigh and Cutter Festival is a symbiotic one.
“We’ve worked a lot to promote each other. They’ve helped to promote our events that coincide with Sleigh and Cutter, and in return, we’ve provided events and rides for them that fill the gaps in the festival,” Schnepf said.
Along with the SnoSecas ride in January, the group also hosts two events later in the festival centered around vintage snowmobiles. The SnoSeca Vintage Snowmobile show/ride takes place this year on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. by the Boathouse Bar and Grill in Waseca. Sopkowiak said it’s an event specifically designed and put on to promote vintage snowmobiles in the county, unlike this weekend’s ride which was open to snowmobiles of any kind.