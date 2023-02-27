What was originally planned to be a stacked weekend to bring an end to Sleigh & Cutter still saw winter fun come to Waseca, despite a couple of cancellations.
The weekend following the parade and dance, Feb. 25 and 26, for Waseca’s Sleigh and Cutter Festival had a number of events planned; such as a snowmobile ice drag, vintage snowmobile show and ride and another installment of Farmamerica’s winter charm on the farm event. However, due to dangerous ice conditions on Clear Lake, both the ice drag and vintage snowmobile ride were canceled.
The cancellations didn’t stop what was still a fun weekend for many, though, as the winter Charm on the Farm event and the planned fireworks display still went on. Out at Farmamerica, this was the second time this event has been put on this year, after they kicked off the Sleigh and Cutter Festival with it on Jan. 14.
“We always hold a January and a February event with this. Last year, we had to cancel our January date, because it was too cold, so I’m glad it’s supposed to be really nice this year,” Program Director Jenny Delnay said in a previous interview with the County News.
The event featured many stations that Farmamerica doesn’t see year-round, such as horse-drawn carriage rides, a logging camp, snow painting and the chance to go snowshoeing. The fun winter activities seem to be a good way to make up for the closure of a lot of Farmamerica’s traditional exhibits.
“We close a lot of our exhibits for the most part in the winter, so there’s nothing really happening out here at this time,” Delnay said. “To my understanding, this event started with people wanting to do something for Christmas because of that. … They just wanted to do something to get open in the winter.”
Along with the new, winter-themed exhibits, visitors were also able to take part in most of Farmamerica’s indoor interactive exhibits, such as the interactive Ag in Your Home exhibit that opened in late 2022.
Rounding out the weekend, on Saturday night, was the Better Days Ahead fireworks display.
The fireworks display brought an end to the events typically associated with the festival. Festival President Ken Borgmann said that, overall, he’s pleased with how Sleigh & Cutter in 2023.
“The festival this year has gone great,” Borgmann said. “Every one of these events is so important to me, and when you put it together and pull it off, and people come out, that’s all I really care about.”
But, while the fireworks may seem to be the end for many residents, there are still two more events left for the Waseca Sleigh and Cutter Festival. The first one, taking place on March 4, will be a memorial walk around Clear Lake to honor those families of veterans who died of suicide. The walk begins at 10 a.m., with participants being asked to meet at Club 57.
The final event for the Sleigh and Cutter Festival will be the one that Borgmann said he’s especially excited for: the Children’s Dreamcatcher Annual Fundraiser.
“It’s kind of like our Make-A-Wish,” Borgmann said, explaining that they choose one family with a “severely ill” child and grant a wish for them. Examples of previous projects that the Dream Catcher fundraiser has raised money for are a trip to Wisconsin Dells and a new swing set for a child whose set was destroyed in a tornado.
“All of the proceeds from the event go to the family. We don’t see a dime,” Borgmann said. “There’s Bingo, a meat raffle, an auction; it’s really a great time.”