What was originally planned to be a stacked weekend to bring an end to Sleigh & Cutter still saw winter fun come to Waseca, despite a couple of cancellations.

Sleigh Ride

Farmamerica held the second iteration of their Winter Charm on the Farm event this weekend, with many winter themed attractions for visitors to enjoy. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Snowshoeing

Syd Rader, 4 (right) and Frank Rader, 4, get ready to go snowshoeing at the Winter Charm on the Farm event at Farmamerica. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Wood burning

Adelyn Jensen, 6, poses with Laura Jensen with the wood burning project Adelyn made. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Fireside S'Mores

(From L to R): Don Webber, Harper Hadley (4), Lilah Hadley (6), Lincoln Hadley (2) and Molly Webber all gather for s'mores around a campfire at the Charm on the Farm event. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Fireworks

The Waseca Sleigh and Cutter Festival closed their last big weekend with the largest display of fireworks they've ever put on. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments