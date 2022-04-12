...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Waseca County Sheriff Brad Milbrath will step down at the end of 2022, finishing his third term. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Long-time Waseca Sheriff Brad Milbrath is prepared to pass on the badge to whoever wins this November’s election. The three-term sheriff and over three-decade Waseca County law enforcement veteran will step down at the end of 2022.
“It comes with a lot of contemplation and consideration that I have decided not to seek a fourth term as your Waseca County sheriff after 34 years of serving Waseca County and its residents,” Milbrath said in a release. “I cannot put into words how grateful I am for having had the opportunity to serve you all.”
He talked about his time with the Sheriff’s Office in the announcement.
“Waseca County Sheriff’s Office is filled with high quality staff that strive to treat people the way they would want to be treated.”
“Over the years, I have been able to help guide, lead, direct, and assist with projects and programs to help make Waseca County a safe environment to live, work, visit, and play. This would not exist without the people at our Sheriff’s Office and their commitment to serve 24/7, 365 days a year. The collaborative efforts of the Waseca County law enforcement agencies is a source of pride that I hope continues for years to come.”
“I am very proud of the accomplishments we have made in the Sheriff’s Office over the years. The standard is set high for the next sheriff to continue the momentum and progression for Waseca County and the residents.”
“I look forward to completing my term through 2022. It has been a great honor and privilege to serve you. Thank you.”
The 2022 general election takes place Nov. 8, and the Waseca County filing period, including for sheriff, runs from May 17 to May 31.