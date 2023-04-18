Waseca County will soon be participating in an exciting program to give a once-in-a-lifetime learning experience to a number of foreign professionals.
Beginning on Friday, April 21, the Waseca Rotary Club will be playing host to six professionals from the country of Moldova, as they come to Waseca to learn about agritourism. Agritourism, according to Rotary President Ann Fitch is “anything that is on farmland and brings people in to spend their money here.”
“They have a lot of land that is untillable over there … and we saw a unique opportunity for Waseca County to showcase our agritourism industry,” Fitch said. “We really just want to show them any way that they can take farmland and turn it into an economic opportunity.”
The Rotary Club in Waseca will be helping the professionals in this program by providing them with lodging and showing them around during their week in the county.
“We have two rotarians hosting the professionals at their home … who will be responsible for lodging them [and] making sure they get something to eat in the morning,” Rotary President Ann Fitch said. “Other rotarians have volunteered to step up and take them out to dinner at night and show them our culture.”
Fitch said that the professionals will get to know businesses like Half Pint Brewery, Indian Island Winery and Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm. Along with seeing some of these agritourism businesses in Waseca County, the Moldovan professionals will also take in the agricultural learning site FarmAmerica and the new manufacturing plant built by Conagra. There will also be a dinner with the Waseca County commissioners for everyone to learn more about what agritourism can do.
While Fitch said Waseca is participating in this program out of sheer “good will”, the benefits for the Moldovan professionals could be massive. Just seeing a major manufacturing plant in action could be something of a spectacle.
“Moldova is a small county; it’s one-third the size of Minnesota, so they don’t have anything like a Conagra over there,” Fitch said. “This is really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them to see an agricultural engine like Conagra.”
Moldova, an Eastern European country and former Soviet republic, has varied terrain including forests, rocky hills and vineyards. Moldovans, sometimes referred to as Moldavians, are a Romanian-speaking ethnic group and the largest ethnic group of the Republic of Moldova (75.1% of the population as of 2014) and a significant minority in Ukraine and Russia.
The visit isn’t directly part of any Rotary program, but is instead being facilitated through the Congressional Office for International Leadership, formerly known as the Open World Leadership Center, as part of its Open World Program.
“The Open World Program started in the 80s as a way to help emerging leaders in Eastern Bloc countries … in the post-Soviet era gain traction again once the Cold War [concluded],” Fitch said.
Since then, the Congressional Office for International Leadership has strived to help the United States Congress in its efforts toward diplomacy by, “conducting exchanges that establish authentic communication and enduring relations that are maintained through its extensive alumni network.”
Fitch said that the process for selecting where these professionals would go was tough, saying that Waseca was up against some “stiff competition” but that “we had a compelling application for Agritourism.”
Even though the Rotary Club has known about this program for a long time, Fitch said they only had a few months to prepare the agenda, and that much of that work couldn’t have been done without their community partners.
“We’re really grateful that we had so many community members step up to help. The folks at the Mill are letting us use their bus … and everywhere we’ve reached out to about taking them has been really excited,” Fitch said.
While the main point of the program is to expose these professionals to the agritourism opportunities that could be open to them in Moldova, Fitch said that the trip wouldn’t be complete if they didn’t get the opportunity to experience rural Minnesota’s culture.
“There are the things that seem ordinary or mundane to us … but that’s our culture. I don’t know if these professionals have ever experienced a meat raffle before. I don’t know if they’ve been to Bingo at a legion,” Fitch said. “We want them engaging in these things. We want to bring them to places like Barney’s and to really just see what it’s like to live in rural USA.”