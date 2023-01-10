When people think of homesteading, the image that comes to mind is typically set in the great plains west of Minnesota, but one Waseca resident is showing exactly how it can be done right here. Christa Wadekamper has been living on her homestead, which she calls Barefoot Lane, since 2020 with her husband Jesse and son Oliver.
“The name came, because I’m always barefoot. I’m known to leave the house without shoes and it drives people crazy,” Wadekamper said. “When we moved out here, we needed a name, so that when we referred to the homestead, people knew what we were talking about.”
While Wadekamper said that most people have a slightly different definition of what it means to be a homesteader, to her, it’s about knowing where your food comes from.
“For me, it’s about providing our own food and baking and cooking from the land as much as I can,” Wadekamper said. “I hunt it, fish it, raise it or grow it, and what I can’t get out here, I like to go to local farmers markets to supplement.”
“For me, I want to know where my food is coming from and that my meat is being raised kindly. Plus, I think it’s better for the environment if you raise it yourself. None of my food is coming wrapped in plastic,” Wadekamper said.
Although Wadekamper has only been living with her family on her homestead since 2020, that lifestyle has been something that she’s lived for all of her life.
“I grew up doing this. I’d go hunting and fishing with my dad; my family had a garden, and I’d do baking with my mom,” Wadekamper said. “I really just grew up with it.”
While Wadekamper now lives on a multi-acre property outside of Waseca city limits, she and her family have lived in the city prior to their current residence in order to help Wadekamper’s husband with his job.
“We’ve owned houses and rented before, and even then I did some form of homesteading there. At each place, I grew a larger and larger garden, and my dad would raise chickens for us,” Wadekamper said.
Since moving out to Barefoot Lane, Wadekamper has grown her operation. Now, her homestead has ducks and chickens, as well as a large garden where Wadekamper gets her produce from.
“Since we’ve moved out here, I’ve expanded our garden more,” Wadekamper said, reflecting on what she’s especially proud of. “In the middle of the winter, our food is coming from here, our meat is coming from here. It brings me joy knowing I raised this, I harvested this.”
While the summer and spring are kept busy tending to the garden and caring for the animals on the farm, Wadekamper spends her winters baking, and recently, slowly opening up her store.
“I’m slowly beginning to open up my shop, where I sell crocheted items and embroidery, and I teach lessons on baking,” Wadekamper said. “I do the crafting stuff in the winter, so I have enough of a stockpile for the summer.”
And that joy and passion for the work of homesteading isn’t just confined to Christa, her husband and son also get in on the fun when they can.
“My husband helps with the chores when he’s not at work, and Oliver has his own chicken coop and is raising chickens,” Wadekamper said. “I love introducing my son to homesteading. Seeing the joy he gets when his chickens are laying eggs or we’re incubating the chicks, and knowing I’m passing it on to him.”
For anyone wanting to get into homesteading themselves, Wadekamper encourages them to just start — and not let their current situation stop them. While it may be difficult in many circumstances to live the lifestyle 100%, she believes there are always ways to at least partially take part.
“Anyone can be a homesteader,” she said. “If you live in an apartment, you can put plants in a pot on the windowsill. You don’t have to let your location stop you.”