Local Waseca public safety organizations are competing this year for a good cause. On Dec. 3, the Waseca Police Department, Fire Department and Waseca County Sheriff’s Office will all be taking different volunteer shifts to ring the bell and collect donations for the Salvation Army.

Bell ringing

The Salvation Army’s bell ringing collection will begin after Thanksgiving, and this year will feature a competition between Waseca emergency services to see who can collect the most money. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Group photo

John Petersburg, middle, set up the emergency services competition, along with Police Chief Penny Vought, left, and Fire Chief Jason Forshee to hopefully encourage the community to volunteer as well. (Photo courtesy of John Petersburg)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

Load comments