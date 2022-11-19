The Salvation Army’s bell ringing collection will begin after Thanksgiving, and this year will feature a competition between Waseca emergency services to see who can collect the most money. (File photo/southernminn.com)
John Petersburg, middle, set up the emergency services competition, along with Police Chief Penny Vought, left, and Fire Chief Jason Forshee to hopefully encourage the community to volunteer as well. (Photo courtesy of John Petersburg)
Local Waseca public safety organizations are competing this year for a good cause. On Dec. 3, the Waseca Police Department, Fire Department and Waseca County Sheriff’s Office will all be taking different volunteer shifts to ring the bell and collect donations for the Salvation Army.
“[The Salvation Army] runs into situations where people need help, and it’s our job to help them. Whether that’s gas vouchers or finding people a warm place to stay,” Police Chief Penny Vought said. She added that, often, the Salvation Army is at risk of running out of funds, and the bell ringing campaign is one of the best ways of raising money.
Bell ringing for the Salvation Army will start after Thanksgiving, and in Waseca will take place outside of Walmart, according to John Petersburg. Petersburg is a state representative for Waseca’s district, and he is the chair for Waseca County’s Salvation Army. He organized this competition.
The organizations will be ringing from noon to 6 p.m. on Dec. 3, with the Police Department ringing from noon to 2 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office from 2-4 p.m. and the Fire Department ringing from 4-6 p.m..
“It looks like there’s a chance for rain from 1-4 p.m., so everyone will be happy to get out just in time for our shift,” Fire Department Chief Jason Forshee joked.
It’s the first time Waseca has done an event like this, and it’s already drawing a lot of interest from the competing organizations, with everybody taking time out of their day to volunteer for the good cause. Vought said that a big reason the organizations are participating is simply because they were asked; she noted that it “didn’t take much arm twisting.”
“Our emergency services serve a lot of the same clients [that the Salvation Army does], so it just makes sense,” Petersburg said. “Plus, the competitive spirit just makes it more fun.”
That spirit was already alive in Vought, as well as Forshee, who both joked that they hoped the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office came in last, before admitting they were only saying that, because Sheriff Brad Milbrath couldn’t be at the press conference.
“We already have officers lined up to ring,” Vought said, adding that all of the bell ringers are doing this on their time off, and that there’s no extra cost to the city.
“We may have some interesting things happen. We’re still in the planning stages,” Vought said, smiling, before getting more serious.
“There’s nothing wrong with a little good, healthy competition. It’s all in good fun,” Vought said, chuckling, “I hope everyone does well, because if we all do well, then people will get the help they need. It’s nice to be able to help people in their time of need.”
Petersburg hopes that this event will encourage people to take after the officers, firefighters and deputies once they see them ringing the bells.
“This event is early in the bell ringing season, we’re hoping that, if the community sees their service, individuals volunteering, they’ll be more inclined to participate as well,” Petersburg said. “It just seemed like a great opportunity to get everyone involved and get the Salvation Army in the public eye.”
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.