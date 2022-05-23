A Waseca County tradition will have its next iteration take place on Monday.
The Waseca Memorial Day Program has happened every year since at least 1933, and will take place this year on the south side of the Waseca County Courthouse or, if it is raining, in Waseca High School. Should the event be held outside it is advised that attendees bring their own lawn chair.
The event is organized by the Waseca Memorial Day Association, one of the organizations dedicated to remembering and memorializing all the veterans from Waseca County.
“Prior to Memorial Day we put flags out around the county. We have memorials at cemetaries all around the county, including Alma City, Le Suer and New Richland,” Grant Whissemore, the chairman of the Waseca Memorial Day Association, said.
The event will be emceed by Dennis Paulson, the current commander of the Waseca VFW.
“Memorial Day was originally set aside after the Civil War to remember all those who fought in that terrible war, later on it was changed to remember all those who have died serving our country … [this event] brings attention to Waseca and the county as to why we dedicate Memorial Day and remember those who died in the preservation of our country.”
Christopher Hinton, director of the Waseca County Veterans Service Office, looks at this event as a chance for people to honor those that have fallen and remember their loved ones who have passed. As for how many veterans are currently in Waseca County, he says the number is hard to gauge, but he estimates it is around 2,000.
This year, the program will begin with a parade starting at 9 a.m., unless it rains, in which case the program will begin at 9:30 a.m. in Waseca High School with no parade. Following that, there will be an opening prayer by Reverend Jillene Gallatin from Grace Lutheran Church, which will be followed by two sextets from the Waseca High School choir singing the “Star Spangled Banner,” accompanied by the Waseca High School Band.
“We are so excited after a two-year hiatus that we are able to come back and support those who have served our country. It is an incredible honor to be asked to perform in such an important event and to honor those who have and will continue to protect our country,” said band director Devon Lawrence.
After the band performs, Lindsey Kopetzki will recite Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, followed by a keynote speech from retired Lt. Col. Steve Jacobs.
Following the address, there will be a reading of names of veterans from Waseca County who have passed since May 1, 2021, and performances of “My Country ‘Tis of Thee” and “God Bless America” by the Waseca High School band and choir and Jerod True with Bob Stephan, respectively.
Across from where the program will be held, on the north side of the courthouse, is the Waseca County Veterans Memorial.
“This started back a little before 2004, when [the Veterans Memorial Committee] began looking at similar monuments in Iowa. It stalled for a while, though, because of lack of interest from the county,” Whissemore said.
Thankfully, a group of volunteers took up the project again in 2015. One of those volunteers is Kent Schultz, the current chair of the Waseca Veterans Memorial Committee.
“We picked this up again in 2015, and in 2017 we began construction … We were able to set all of this up with the help of local contractors, with the exception of the concrete tablets which are done up in Vermont,” Schultz said.
The memorial displays the names of 868 Waseca County veterans, both dead and alive, with 36 added in between last year’s event and this year’s. It currently sits on land that was donated by the county, with the Minnesota State flag, POW flag and United States flag all flying above the memorial. The flags currently sit at half mast.