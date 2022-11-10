The Waseca Police are currently investigating what they referred to as a "shooting incident" in the 100 block of N. State Street.
At around 3 p.m., the Waseca Police Department posted a press release on their Facebook page that stated at around 12:28 a.m. they were dispatched out to a call reporting multiple gun shots in the 100 block of N. State Street, near where the post office is. Shortly after, the release says officers "encountered a vehicle" that had been shot multiple times. Nobody was injured.
The press release says that law enforcement identified a suspect vehicle that was leaving the area, and the police stopped the vehicle as it pulled up to a residence. Two adult men were arrested.
At this time, the Waseca Police Department believe there is no continued threat to the public. The investigation is open, with the Waseca Police Department saying that they are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with potential information on the case is asked to call (507) 835-9720 and ask to speak with an officer regarding case #2022-7040. The Waseca Police Department were assisted at the scene by Waseca County Sheriff's Office deputies, the New Richland Police Department, the Janesville Police Department and members of the South Central Drug Investigation Unit.
This shooting comes a little over three months after a shooting in Janesville, where a victim was inured and paralyzed from the waist down, and two men were arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.
