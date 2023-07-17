The Waseca Police Department will implement the use of body worn cameras in August 2023. A written policy must be in place before they are implemented (MN Statute 626.8743).

Axon Body Cameras
  

Reach Regional Managing Editor Philip Weyhe at 507-931-8579 or follow him on Twitter @EditorPhilipWeyhe. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments