Authorities are looking for two Waseca residents who were stopped in a stolen vehicle in Rice County in late July and dozens of stolen pieces of mail and other suspected stolen property was later found in the vehicle.
Melanie Marie Campos, 37, and Johan Javier Laureano-Rosas, 35, were charged with felony counts of mail theft, identity theft and receiving stolen property this week in Rice County District Court.
A Rice County Sheriff deputy ran the license plate of a pickup driving on Bagley Avenue the early morning of July 30 and learned the pickup had been reported stolen.
Campos and Laureano-Rosas claimed they borrowed the vehicle from someone and did not know it had been stolen, according to a court complaint. The vehicle was seized and the pair were released.
A search of the vehicle later found a bicycle, mail, identifications, and other items that the vehicle’s owner reported were not in the vehicle when it was taken.
The initial search allegedly found pieces of mail belonging to 13 different people from several different cities, including Waseca, Waterville, Morrisotwn and Dundas. Checks, Social Security Cards, identification cards and debit cards belonging to several different people also allegedly were found.
A second search allegedly found more debit cards, diver’s licenses and three passports, all belonging to different people, as well as 15 more pieces of mail. An investigator also found several garage door openers and suspected they were taken from vehicles with an intent to return and burglarize garages, the charges say.
The $1,100 bicycle that was found in the truck was determined to have been stolen from a garage in Minneapolis.
Warrants have been issued for Campos and Laureano-Rosas, but their whereabouts were unknown as of Friday afternoon. The charges say Laureano-Rosas might already be in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, but local authorities have not been able to confirm.
