A late mention at the latest Waseca City Council meeting brought up a touchy issue for the city, as well as the county.
“Since the parks have opened, we’ve had three vandalisms,” City Manager Carl Sonnenberg said.
Sonnenberg went on to describe the scene at Clear Lake Park, which saw both dispensers ripped off the walls in the bathrooms at the beach house, soap bags cut open and laying on the floor and toilet paper “strewn all over, and it appeared someone tried to light it on fire.” There were similar acts of vandalism at Trowbridge Park and Northeast Park.
Vandalism at these city parks certainly isn’t anything new, proving instead to be a recurring problem for the city. Trowbridge and University parks especially have had issues with vandalism and graffiti in the past, with the Waseca Park Board deciding to close park bathrooms early in both 2021 and 2022. And while it may be unfortunate to many, the city is already considering that option for 2023.
“I’d like to recommend that the council move forward with getting cameras in [University, Trowbridge, Clear Lake and Northeast Park],” Sonnenberg said, adding that the city was already planning on putting cameras in Clear Lake Park this year, and in the other three parks by 2024. “If the council doesn’t want to do that, my ultimate recommendation would be for the council to consider closing the bathrooms at all four parks.”
Sonnenberg mentioned that, if the bathrooms were to be closed this early, the city would look into renting Port-A-Potties as they shouldn’t “close park bathrooms for the 99% the respect” city parks. Because the money had already been budgeted for the cameras, Sonnenberg did say he didn’t think there’d be any significant budget impacts made by fast-tracking the camera purchases.
Cameras in city parks is something that many cities around the county, not just Waseca, are looking into. After a string of vandalisms at St. Olaf Park, New Richland City Administrator Tony Martens praised the city’s prior purchase of cameras for the park.
“Lucky for us, about a month prior the (New Richland) City Council had approved the purchase and installation of cameras at all of our park facilities, as a precautionary investment or at least some form of insurance,” Martens said.
And while everyone agrees that something needs to be done to curb the amount of vandalisms the county sees, some question how useful cameras will be.
“In juvenile cases, do we even think that the cameras that catch people will help hold them accountable,” Waseca Councilmember Jeremy Conrath said. Conrath went on to criticize how the state judicial system and state legislators handle these situations.
“That’s the worst thing about it. … It’s a really tough issue, and there’s no help on the state level,” Conrath said, adding that the juvenile system often gives perpetrators a “get out of jail free card”.
“If they can’t be held accountable, then hold their parents accountable. This is just disgusting. That’s my thing, I don’t know if cameras will stop it,” Conrath said.
Councilor John Mansfield said that he shared Conrath’s sentiments, but he thinks cameras at the park may bring a certain “public shame element” to the perpetrators in a community like Waseca.
“You at least want to identify the people who are doing things like this. In a small community like Waseca, there still might be a certain shame level you can leverage against this,” Mansfield said. “You don’t have the stocks anymore, so you can’t throw tomatoes at them for a day and tell them not to destroy property. Not that I’m advocating for violence; I’m just saying they need to be held accountable and the judicial system isn’t inclined to hold juveniles accountable.”
The council didn’t make any motions at that meeting, but it told Sonnenberg to move forward with getting cameras in the four parks. If the move is successful in limiting park vandalism, Police Captain Kris Markeson said it will allow those who want to enjoy the parks the ability to do that unimpeded by closures.
“It’s a privilege for a community to have a park. People like our parks, and they are proud of them,” Markeson said in a previous interview with the Waseca County News. “A lot of people visit the parks and most respect them. Unfortunately, some people don’t.”