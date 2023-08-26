A ride to honor one of Waseca’s fallen heroes took place on August 26.

American Legion

The Waseca American Legion played host to the 9th annual Caleb Erickson Memorial Day Ride this weekend, on Friday and Saturday. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
  

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments