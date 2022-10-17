Candidates for the Waseca mayor race gathered Tuesday at the Waseca High School to debate issues important to the city. The Coffee Break Debates, which have been going on for over 20 years, bring candidates for local offices into the high school’s performing arts center to respond to questions that are drafted by current high school students.
This year, for the first time since 2016, residents of Waseca will have more than one name on the ballot for mayor, after current Mayor Roy Srp chose not to run for reelection, citing his age and length of service.
Gary Conrath, a lifelong Waseca resident who spent 42 years working with the Waseca Fire Department, Matthew Petsinger, a Waseca native and owner of the American Family Insurance building on State Street, and Randy Zimmerman, another lifelong Waseca resident and residential architect, will be the names on the ballot. Also on the ballot will be Kevin Chindlund; however, it was announced at the debate that Chindlund would be withdrawing from the mayoral race, citing personal reasons.
The debate was moderated by Waseca High School senior Sam Azure.
One of the questions candidates responded to surrounded the recently enacted THC moratorium and if they agreed with the City Council’s decision on the matter.
“Honestly, I’m for the moratorium,” Petsinger said, adding the city needs time to get its own rules and regulations in place before businesses rush in. “I honestly think the council made the right decision on that.”
Petsinger added that he would need to do “more research and get more information” before deciding on whether he was in favor of THC being in Waseca or not.
Zimmerman was the next candidate to respond and also the only candidate to voice discontent over the council’s decision.
“I feel like, honestly, the decision the council made on this was reactionary, and that’s not a good position for leadership,” Zimmerman said, adding the discussion about legalizing marijuana has been around for “at least 20 years,” so, in his opinion, it wasn’t a new discussion.
“The council does have to get this right, and I think it’s good to collect data and information,” Zimmerman added.
Conrath voiced his support for the moratorium, as well as his view on how the state handled the new law.
“I’m in favor of the moratorium. Things like this need to be regulated by the state, so that law enforcement agencies in Waseca and Waseca County have the same rules as other communities,” Conrath said.
Conrath compared the issue to Tobacco 21, which raised the legal age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21. In December of 2018, Waseca became the 21st city to pass an ordinance raising the minimum age for purchasing tobacco, and only a few months later, the state did the same.
The next string of questions focused on taxes in the city, with the first being whether or not the candidates approved of the recent tax levy increase of around 11%. Azure noted in her question that, with the tax rebate coming to the city from the most recent Conagra development, the effective tax rate would actually be somewhere around a 4.5% increase. Conrath answered first, and talked about ways the city could grow without increasing taxes.
“The average cost of living has gone up anywhere from 3% to 6% each year, so when you look at 4.5%, you’re right in the middle of that,” Conrath said, adding that, after considering 72% of the budget goes toward salaries, that didn’t leave a lot of room for Waseca to budget money for growth.
“We have to look outside of the city for other ways to grow. One way is grant money. That’s how we ended up with a public safety building, we got a grant from the USDA,” Conrath said.
Petsinger spoke next, saying that, while he obviously doesn’t support an 11% tax levy increase, the effective tax rate increase of 4.5% is “a little more reasonable.”
“One thing we have to make sure of is that we look at the budget and make sure that we’re spending money wisely and efficiently. That we’re spending your money, the taxpayer’s money, wisely,” Petsinger added.
Zimmerman noted that he’s had some experience dealing with tax levies before, bringing up his time on the Waseca School Board.
“For two years, we held the levy at 0%. We could’ve taken it, but we didn’t,” Zimmerman said. “We had to make some pretty drastic cuts while I was on the School Board; we cut about 25% of the budget in a year and a half. It was tragic, but we did what we had to, and I think we were better off for it.”
Zimmerman said he believed the city could do “something similar,” and while he admits he hasn’t “scoured through the budget,” he believes there’s about 4-5% of the levy the city could cut instead of adding.
The final question the candidates addressed was on what services in the city they viewed as essential. Petsinger addressed the question first, bringing up that community safety was of the utmost importance. When it comes to cutting services, Petsinger said he felt residents need the ability to choose between the services they want and direct the city on what to do with the ones they could do without.
Zimmerman went next, and he brought up that the water park was one area that the city has been losing money, and there were actions, like increased admission prices, the city could take to start making more money there. He also said he felt the city could figure out another way to handle mosquitoes other than spraying, saying it costs the city around $60,000 a year, and “we’ve survived for tens of hundreds of years without doing that” and there were “better ways of mitigating the mosquito issue without fogging up and down the streets of the community.”
Conrath wrapped up the comments, saying, while the city could absolutely look at the budget and find places to cut, they need to be cautious when doing so.
“Everything comes with a cost,” Conrath said, explaining that cutting positions in the city means the community gets less services, and slashing project funds could have unintended bad consequences. “It’s really a give and take on both ends.”