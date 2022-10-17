Candidates for the Waseca mayor race gathered Tuesday at the Waseca High School to debate issues important to the city. The Coffee Break Debates, which have been going on for over 20 years, bring candidates for local offices into the high school’s performing arts center to respond to questions that are drafted by current high school students.

Coffee Break Debates

The Waseca High School has been hosting the Coffee Break Debates for over 20 years, and this year they are welcoming candidates from races such as the city council, mayor and sheriffs. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Randy Zimmerman

Randy Zimmerman, one of the candidates running for Waseca mayor, gives an answer during the second of the 2022 Coffee Break Debates. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.

