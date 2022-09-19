Beautiful weather and an energetic crowd brought an annual Waseca musical tradition to life over the weekend. Saturday saw the 35th annual Waseca Marching Classic take place, with the Marching Classic Board proclaiming “Fan Appreciation Day,” in honor of the support they’ve seen from the community over the past 35 years.
The day began at noon with a parade, featuring eight competing bands, along with the Waseca Marching Jays, who do not compete but put on an exhibition at each event. The competing bands in the parade were divided into three classes — A, AA and AAA — based on the size of the school. Competing in the A class were Eagle Grove, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, Luvern and Pipestone. Pipestone ended up winning the parade competition for class A, with NRHEG coming in fourth. The difference between the two bands was just under eight points.
The Class AA parade saw Adrian-Ellsworth and Stewartville compete, with the latter taking home the first-place prize.
Bands in the AAA portion of the parade were from Lakeville South and Eastview High School, with Eastview beginning a big winning night by taking home first in the parade competition.
“It’s just so cool to see all the bands come out and participate in the parade competition. It’s nice, because it’s a full day of events, and the fireworks are a great way to wrap things up,” Waseca High School Band Director Devon Lawrence said.
The evening brought the field competition with 11 bands competing across the three classes, along with exhibition performances by the Minnesota State University, Mankato Maverick Machine Athletic Band and the Waseca Marching Jays.
In the A competition, Pipestone and Luverne took part, with Luverne taking a narrow first-place finish, ending just over one point above Pipestone.
The AA competition saw the most high schools, with six competing. Rochester Lourdes took first place, with Spirit Lake High School from Iowa coming in second. Third place was Andover, and Coon Rapids came in fourth. The Spirit of Madison Marching Band from South Dakota took fifth place, and Hutchinson rounded out the AA competition in sixth.
In the AAA competition, Lakeville took third and Eden Prairie took second, with Eastview winning the AAA competition for their second win of the day.
Following the AAA performance were Maverick Machine and Waseca exhibitions.
Eastview High School stood out in the day of events, with the school taking home the most awards throughout the night. Along with its first-place finishes in the AAA parade and field competitions, it also won the parade and field sweepstakes, as well as outstanding percussion in the parade competition and outstanding horn line in field competition. Eastview also took home the Butch DuFault Sweepstakes award, named after the founder of the Marching Classic.
“The band always loves coming out to Waseca, and we remember the Waseca performances especially,” Matthew Espena said. Espena is one of the drum majors from Eastview, along with Leylah Boulos and Lauren Mitchell.
“I always remember the Waseca competition the most,” Boulos added. “I always remember where I was sitting and where I saw the fireworks.”
Aside from competing and awards, the classic serves as a way for students from across the region to make great memories and to have experiences they otherwise might not have.
“Not a lot of places have a fair along with a field competition. There’s just a whole lot of talent, and they’re all there to watch you,” Espena said.
“It’s a place where you can share memories with your bandmates,” Mitchell said. “You’re not going to get a fireworks display like this anywhere else. The performance always feels more impactful.”