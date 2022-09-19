Beautiful weather and an energetic crowd brought an annual Waseca musical tradition to life over the weekend. Saturday saw the 35th annual Waseca Marching Classic take place, with the Marching Classic Board proclaiming “Fan Appreciation Day,” in honor of the support they’ve seen from the community over the past 35 years.

Lakeville South was one of four bands to compete in both the parade and field competition, winning second place in the AAA parade competition and third in the AAA field competition, as well as four sweepstakes awards. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The Pipestone Area Marching Arrows were one of the bands that performed in both the parade and field competition, with Pipestone winning first in the A parade competition and second in the A field competition. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The Minnesota State University, Mankato Athletic Band put on a show for the attendees at the Waseca Marching Classic at the end of the field parade. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The Waseca Marching Jays interact with the crowd as the band rounds out the parade competition of the marching classic. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The NRHEG Panthers competed in the A parade competition, ending in fourth place. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The Lakeville South color guard entertained audiences during the AAA parade completion with their color guard working in conjunction with the band. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The Eastview High School marching band took home the most awards in the classic, winning seven awards across the day of events. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The Waseca Marching Jays don’t compete in the event, due to them hosting the parade and field competitions, but always put on an exhibition at the end of each competition. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The MSU, Mankato Maverick Machine Athletic Band got right up to the crowd at the end of their exhibition. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The color guard for the Luverne Cardinals compete during the A field competition. Luverne would win first place in the competition. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The sun setting didn’t stop the field competition, as bands in the later portion of the night were lit by the football stadium lights at Waseca High School. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The Maverick Machine was the special guest for the Waseca Marching Classic, putting on an exhibition at the end of the field competition. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

