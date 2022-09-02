A “classic” Waseca tradition will be hosting its 35th anniversary this month at Waseca Public High School. The Waseca Marching Band Classic will be holding its 35th annual parade and field competition, and this year, the classic board has proclaimed the event to be “Fan Appreciation Day.”
The Marching Classic goes back to 1988 when, according to Board Treasurer Mary Williams, Richard “Butch” Dufault approached the Waseca Chamber of Commerce and asked about holding a band festival during the all-school reunion. Dufault was the Waseca band director at the time.
“He wanted to do it then, because there would already be a lot of people coming to town, and the alumni would be coming and bringing their kids,” Williams said. Williams has been on the Marching Classic board since its inception.
After the success of the first year, it was decided that this event would be held every year under the name the Waseca Band Festival. Since its inception, the festival has included a parade and field competition for bands across the region.
However, Williams said that, over the years, organizers began to build the festival through forward thinking action, like incorporating the annual Club 57 Classic Car Show and inviting businesses to take part in the parade to help space the bands out and get the word out about the community.
About 10 years after the first event, the festival changed its name to the Waseca Marching Classic.
This year, the classic will host a total of 16 bands performing across the parade and field competitions, with some bands performing in both. In total, Williams said they have eight bands competing in the parade position and 13 to 14 bands competing in the field portion.
The festivities will kick off at noon Sept. 17, with the announcement of the grand marshals and the friend of the festival. Grand marshals for the parade are chosen for their dedication to the parade through years of service, while the friend of the classic award goes to an individual or business who has supported the classic monetarily.
This year, the marshals are Gary Bohm and Dave Dunn, who have worked for years to organize the parade.
“They’ve worked really hard to organize the parade. There’s an order that you have to go with; you can’t just have band after band … and they’ve worked really hard to get that spacing down,” Edna Burns said.
Burns has been the president of the Marching Classic Board for 14 years. The 2022 friend of the classic is Arlen Tirevold, a former pyrotechnician for Lew’s Fireworks, where the classic gets its fireworks.
The announcement will be followed by the parade competition, with each band competing for trophies. Following the parade, an award ceremony at the Trowbridge Park bandstand will take place. At 5:30 p.m. at the Waseca Junior-Senior High School Stadium, the celebration continues with bands performing a field show routine. An award ceremony will take place immediately after. Festivities will end with a fireworks display.
In honor of their 35th year, the Waseca Marching Classic Board has officially declared this year’s celebration “Fan Appreciation Day.” Throughout the field show competition, 10 $50 cash prize drawings will be held. Those who purchase a field show admission wristband are entered into the drawing. Wristbands can be purchased in advanced for $7 at local businesses or $10 at the door on the day of the event. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m.