A “classic” Waseca tradition will be hosting its 35th anniversary this month at Waseca Public High School. The Waseca Marching Band Classic will be holding its 35th annual parade and field competition, and this year, the classic board has proclaimed the event to be “Fan Appreciation Day.”

Classic Board

The Waseca Marching Band Classic board will be hosting the 35th Annual Waseca Marching Band Classic on September 17. They have officially declared the event to be “Fan Appreciation Day”. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Marching Classic 2019

The Waseca Marching Jays make their way through the 2019 Marching Classic parade. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Edna Burns

Edna Burns, president of the Waseca Marching Band Classic Board, signs a proclamation declaring the 35th anniversary of the classic to be “Fan Appreciation Day”. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

