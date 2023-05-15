The Waseca Public Library recently held an event to explore deeper, lesser known parts of Minnesota’s history.

Green Presentation 3

William Green, left, gives his presentation while Afton Finley helps him with the slides for his talk at the Waseca Public Library. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Green presentation 2

William Green talks with local residents at the Waseca Public Library about the research that went into his book "Children of Lincoln." (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Emancipation Memorial

The Emancipation Memorial was a central image of Green's talk and book, showing the disconnect between former slaves and white northerners. (Photo courtesy of Greater Greater Washington)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments