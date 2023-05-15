The Waseca Public Library recently held an event to explore deeper, lesser known parts of Minnesota’s history.
With a grant from the Traverse de Sioux library system, the Waseca Public Library brought in William Green, a former professor of history at Augsburg College and author of the book "Children of Lincoln," to talk about his book and the historical period it examines.
Library Talk
Green’s talk at the library took place shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9. Afton Finley, a librarian at the Waseca Public Library, said that it’s the type of opportunity the library likes to jump at.
“We really enjoy history, and learning more about Minnesota’s history, so we started to look up some different things and different people to come in and talk about history in Minnesota,” Finley said. “When we found Children of Lincoln, we knew it was exactly what we wanted.”
The event was free to the public, and Finley said that it serves as a great education opportunity for residents.
“I just love learning about things I didn’t know about. Some of the history that [Green] talked about today is like, I took a Minnesota History class in high school … but some of the things [he] talked about I’ve never heard of before,” Finley said. “I always like learning something new, and learning how we can improve our understanding of history.”
'Children of Lincoln'
The book examines a handful of progressive leaders following the emancipation proclamation and the end of the Civil War. Green suggests that, although these leaders believe what they were doing was right for the newly-freed black community, they weren’t being as helpful as they could have been, because they were not communicating with the former slaves.
“These leaders were not talking to the African American community, not involving them in the conversation,” Green said, “So white supremacy was able to spread. The KKK wasn’t established yet, but different white supremacy groups began to form.”
All of this, Green said, was done at a time when both Congress and the presidency were controlled by Republican politicians, who at the time embodied a lot of the social progression beliefs that modern day Democrats hold.
The name, “Children of Lincoln”, was given to progressive leaders who were advocating for black rights, supposedly carrying on the work of Lincoln during the Civil War. But the ideology of those people, Green suggests, wasn’t in the right place.
“It describes people who were close to Lincoln,” Green said. “But they felt a privilege over the African American community; they felt that they knew what was right for them.”
This stance — that white northerners wanted slaves to be free but felt the best way to do that was through their own ideas — is probably best showcased through the Emancipation Memorial, which Green used as a recurring image in his presentation.
The monument depicts Lincoln, dressed in a traditional presidential outfit, standing over a black man in a cloth, with the word “Emancipation” carved beneath them. However, Green points out some disturbing details about the monument.
The first thing he points out is that a slave in D.C. would not have been wearing a cloth like that, and that it’s a fairly stereotypical way of viewing African Americans. He also pointed out that neither the freed man nor Lincoln are looking at each other, implying that they’re not having a direct conversation. And while the slave's shackles are broken, Green points out that the cuffs are still on him. All of this, Green said, sent one prevailing message to the African American community: “The slave will never be free.”
Green then went on to his examination of a few of the Children of Lincoln, all of whom were active in Minnesota. The people he choose to look at for this book were Sarah Burger Stearns, a journalist and women’s rights advocate; Morton Wilkinson, the state’s first Republican senator; Daniel Merrill, a businessman who helped establish the first black baptist church in Minnesota; and Thomas Montgomery, a farmer who became an officer in one of the Colored Regiments of the Civil War.
“All these people were really fascinating, but [Stearns and Wilkinson] were really fascinating to me,” Green said.
Green used these four examples to show how progressives at the time were interested in advancing civil rights, but not in any way that would give black people some sort of power over them. For instance, he shows how Montgomery, a white man, joined the Colored Regiment because there were more opportunities for advancement.
“A black man couldn’t be an officer of the Colored Regiment, so there was a chance to become an officer quicker than in a white regiment,” Green said.
Green showed that, while Montgomery’s position gave him a lot of respect for the people in his troop, he still sent a servant up to live with his mother. She was the wife of one of his soldiers, and the two of them had children.
Montgomery separated them forever and said that it would be a great insult to him if she were to leave his family. Green also showed a letter where Montgomery said that, while he was in favor of a “black colony” in Minnesota, he didn’t want to get into any “trouble” with it.
“What was that ‘trouble’? It was the white people in the area not wanting a black neighborhood near them,” Green said.
At the end of it all, Green identifies what could be the moral or lesson to be learned from these leaders.
"Self-gratification with the work you do is perhaps the quickest way to watch the spirit, purpose and success of that work fade away," Green said.