A new Waseca County tradition is returning for a second go-around this winter.

Fair lights

The Waseca Holiday Lights at the County Fairgrounds will be set up for the next two weekends from 6p-9p. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Fire truck

The Waseca Fire Department decked out one of their fire trucks with holiday lights to celebrate Santa’s first arrival to Waseca’s Holiday Lights. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Business lights

Edina Reality is just one of the businesses that set up lights for this year’s holiday light’s celebration. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Inflatable

The lights don’t just have light displays, there’s also a number of fun inflatables set up around the walking path. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Santa's lap

Aria Coons, 8 (left), and Garrett Hake, 3, got to meet Santa as a part of their families’ visit to the holiday lights on the opening weekend. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments