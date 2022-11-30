A new Waseca County tradition is returning for a second go-around this winter.
The Holiday Lights at the Waseca County Fairgrounds debuted last year in memory of Vince Peterson, and the committee that put it on last year is doing it again.
“Vince was a member of our Fair Board for over 50 years, and he and his wife always did this huge light display at his house in New Richland for Christmas,” Robin Dulas, one of the coordinators of the lights said. “We lost Vince last year, and we wanted to do something in his memory and in his wife’s memory.”
That thing ended up being the Holiday Lights, which Vince had wanted to see be done out at the fairgrounds for years. Now, in their second season, the event has grown past what organizers had last year.
“We have a few more businesses participating this year, and we’ve set up more displays as well,” said Jenni Johnson, the other coordinator of the lights. “We’re hoping to get more and more stuff each year.”
This year, the display includes setups from various businesses in the Waseca area, as well as general Christmas lights and inflatables, some of which came from Peterson’s collection, while others were purchased by the committee.
Another fun feature making a return this year is the Santa Claus meet and greet. On each Saturday they’re open, the Waseca Fire Department sets up a meet and greet station at its building on the fairgrounds, where area children can come and meet Santa and get a treat.
An event like this doesn’t just happen overnight, and Dulas, Johnson and the rest of the committee have been working hard since the start of fall to make sure everything runs as smoothly as it does.
The planning, according to Dulas, begins in October when they start to make plans for what the lights will look like, as well as reach out to local businesses to see if they’d like to participate. Once November rolls around, that’s when set-up begins.
“I would say my husband and I have been out here for the last four weekends, putting in anywhere from four to five or even six or seven hours at a time,” Johnson said. “One day this week, my husband was here from 9-5:30.”
Johnson said the setup work happens no matter what the weather is, meaning that she and her husband have been out in the freezing weather with snow falling to make sure everything looks good and is working properly. However, to both Dulas and Johnson, the hard work is very well worth it.
“I just love Christmas, and I love the lights. That was Vince’s thing too,” Johnson said. “Seeing the faces of the kids that come in, and the families that drive through [makes it worth the work].”
There’s still two weekends remaining for those who want to see the holiday lights. The lights will be up at the fairgrounds on Dec. 2 and 3 from 6-9 p.m., as well as Dec. 9 and 10 from 6-9 p.m. Many families came out during the first weekend, taking advantage of the nice weather to walk through the path, and the response was overwhelmingly positive.
“This is great. It’s nice that they put this on for the community,” Cole Archambault said. Archambault said that his family came out to see the lights, donate to area food shelves, and most importantly, let his daughter Mia see Santa Claus.
Ultimately, the lights aren’t just about honoring a man who gave so much to the Waseca community, but also about that community itself. Dulas and Johnson both agree that the lights are a great way to bring people together, and each one has their share of stories surrounding the display.
“My daughters and I were out here during one of the snowy weekends this year … and a 4-H club was setting up at the same time. You just heard the kids and the parents laughing and having so much fun putting everything together,” Johnson said, adding that there were many times that day where she’d turn around to see her daughters making snow angels and having fun in the first snow of the season.
“It’s just something to bring people together,” Dulas said. “The Christmas House Walk has been gone for a while now, and I just thought it’d be great to do something with Vince’s passing and his love of Christmas.”
The event does more than just bring people together; it does real good for the community as well. Admittance to the grounds is free, but there is a free-will donation of non-perishable food to the county food shelves. Last season, according to Dulas, they raised over 1,200 pounds.