A hot and humid day didn’t stop Waseca’s annual Fourth of July celebration from taking place. Lakefest, hosted by the Waseca County History Center and the Waseca Art Center, took place at Clear Lake Park Monday, beginning at 3 p.m.
“A couple of years ago, nobody wanted to take this over because of COVID, so we began running it,” said Joan Mooney, the executive director of the Waseca County Historical Society, “We agreed to run the event for two years and this is our second year doing it.”
The Waseca County History Center organized the music for the event, which featured five musicians from Minnesota, who all play in the Americana genre.
“We curated the music, and we got a grant from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council through their legacy, cultural heritage and arts grant,” Mooney said. “To tie the music into our grant, since we are a history organization, we chose Americana. I really think that genre tells the story of America and tells the history of America.”
Beginning the day of music was Pete Klug, whose Facebook page describes him as a, “Southern Minnesota man mixing blues, folk, country with real original lyrics and arrangements.” Klug started at 3 p.m. and played until around 4 p.m. He was followed by Miller Denn, which is a band composed of Muriah Miller and Mark Denn, both of whom come from family bands and are located in Waseca. The third act of the event was Los Tequileros, now just going by “Los T’s”, who describe themselves as “… well worn Tex Mex music riding through the old west, the Appalachian mountains, and the great midwestern plains.”
At 6:30 p.m., Luke LeBlanc, a musician from Minneapolis, played. LeBlanc’s website describes his performances as “dynamic and unapologetically original performances of songs filled with heart, soul, and grit.”
The headliner of the night was Eric Koskinen, whose website describes his act as “A blend of American folk, country, rock-n-roll, and blues, Erik Koskinen realizes a sound that is distinctive and fresh while familiar and classic.”
Along with the musical acts, there was entertainment provided by the Waseca Art Center. Attendees at the event were able to create different cool projects out of recycled material, and the Art Center also brought in Puppet Farm Arts, who provided entertainment with a giant, dancing wolf puppet. Following the musical acts was a fireworks display, beginning at 10 p.m.
At its height, estimated turnout was around 300 people, despite high temperatures climbing over 90 degrees.
Mooney says that the work of putting on Lakefest, while it is rewarding, has become too much. Because of that, the Waseca County History Center is looking to pass the baton onto someone else.
“We’ve been doing this a very long time, and we’re getting tired of organizing it,” Mooney said. “We reached out to see if the tourism board was interested, and we know that there are so many creative people in this community that can take this event, run with it and make it whatever they want.”