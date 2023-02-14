The Waseca City Council may be holding off on its proposed THC ordinance for a bit longer, following some proposed legislation from both the House and Senate of Minnesota.
At a work session preceding the council’s Feb. 7 meeting, City Attorney Chris Kennedy gave an update on certain THC and cannabis legislation that is passing through the Legislature.
“Currently, what we’re looking at is legislation passing through both the House and Senate that makes THC legal, as well as products derived from the cannabis plant,” Kennedy said. “The concerning part for the city is that the current language would take things out of the city’s hands as far as licensing.”
The bills Kennedy is referencing, specifically HF 100 and SF 0825, would establish the Office of Cannabis Management, a legislative office with a director that is appointed by the governor “with the advice and consent of the Senate.” The office would also have other employees who fall under the supervision of the director. Currently, the bill is 111 pages in length, and while it would remove the specific act of licensing from cities, it wouldn’t remove all regulatory actions a city can take.
“It doesn’t, as it stands, say anything about zoning or limiting the number of businesses that operate in the city or restricting certain areas,” Kennedy said. He explained that, while state law would prevent the city from creating zoning laws that effectively make it impossible for new businesses to open, it could potentially limit the number of businesses that can operate in community and where they can operate.
Still, for many members of the council, this concession isn’t enough.
“So, right now, as it stands, we can charge for licenses for alcohol and tobacco and can run compliance checks on them, but we can’t do that for THC,” Councilor Jeremy Conrath asked, before shaking his head when Kennedy said that was correct. Conrath wasn’t the only one unimpressed by the state’s potential action, either.
“Everyone knows my stance on this issue,” Councilor John Mansfield said. “But we’ve got three levels of state government that are all in agreement on this. It’s basically out of our hands.”
Waseca Police Department Lt. Angie Grotberg was in attendance, and while she said that there hasn’t been any notable problem with THC related issues in the city, concern from a law enforcement perspective comes from wondering where the money for enforcement will come from.
“This is also going to make it difficult for enforcement for larger stuff, if they legalize it,” Mansfield said, with the “it” referring to products derived from the cannabis flower. “It’s going to increase the size of the illegal stuff underneath it. People don’t want to follow the rules, in general, so it’s going to be harder to enforce the stuff that is illegal.”
With all of these problems facing the city, as well as the uncertainty of how the current legislation will turn out once it’s voted upon, Kennedy advised the council not to make any movement toward drafting an ordinance policy that may become outdated soon. However, Kennedy did relent that outdated city ordinances were not unusual, and that many cities have unenforceable policies that simply haven’t been taken off the books.
At the end of the work sessions, Councilor Conrath suggested the council ask the city staff to begin looking heavily into regulation options that would keep THC products and shops away from schools. The rest of the council seemed to agree, with a visual head nod vote showing no objections.